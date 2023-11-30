Advertisement
Company Town

Mehdi Hasan show canceled as MSNBC revamps weekend schedule

A photo of a smiling man with a goatee and mustache wearing a dark blue suit, white collared shirt and red tie
Mehdi Hasan is joining MSNBC’s weekend lineup.
(NBC News)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Share

MSNBC is shaking up its weekend schedule, adding a panel show and ending the hour hosted by Medhi Hasan.

Hasan is losing his weekend opinion program, but will remain with the NBCUniversal-owned progressive news network as a political analyst and fill-in. His weekly program on streaming network Peacock is also canceled due to low viewership.

Hasan’s hour will be absorbed by host Ayman Mohyeldin, whose program will expand to two hours.

MSNBC is also expanding anchor Alex Witt’s weekend newscast “MSNBC Reports” to three hours. She will pick up the hour that had been anchored by Yasmin Vossoughian, who will continue with MSNBC as a national reporter.

Advertisement
Three broadcast journalists stand together professionally while clad in a black dress, a blue suit and a black suit
Symone Sanders-Townsend, left, Michael Steele and Alicia Menendez will co-host “The Weekend” on MSNBC.
(Patrick Randak / MSNBC)

A new two-hour discussion program, “The Weekend” will feature MSNBC weekend anchors Symone Sanders-Townsend and Alicia Menendez. They will be joined by longtime MSNBC contributor Michael Steele, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee.

“The Weekend,” which will be based in Washington, will air at 8 a.m. Eastern starting Jan. 13.

(L-R) Co-hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Wlllie Geist from the show "Morning Joe" on MSNBC.

Company Town

MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ tries to keep cable news smart while expanding to four hours

Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist, the longest-running morning team on network TV, will be waking up the West Coast by filling the 6 a.m. Pacific slot.

April 1, 2022

The changes at MSNBC have been under consideration for months, according to two people familiar with the plans, which are being enacted to reduce costs.

MSNBC’s weekend ratings trail Fox News and CNN and are far lower than the rest of the week, when the network performs well with programs anchored by Ari Melber, Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow. News networks typically make budget-driven programming changes at the end of the year.

In previous election cycles, MSNBC has also altered its weekend schedule to accommodate additional coverage of the presidential primary season.

Advertisement

But the timing may create some blowback among Hasan’s followers. The British American host, who is Muslim and previously worked at Qatar-based news channel Al-Jazeera, has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s military response to the terror attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Hasan joined MSNBC in 2021.

Other weekend hosts will be moving to new time periods. Katie Phang’s Saturday program will move to noon Eastern. Jonathan Capehart’s weekend program shifts to 6 p.m. Eastern.

Ali Velshi will continue his two-hour program, which airs Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Company TownEntertainment & ArtsPolitics
Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement