Company Town

Talent agency CAA evacuates Century City headquarters after security threat

CAA office in Century City.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Wendy LeeStaff Writer 
Century City-based Creative Artists Agency confirmed that it evacuated its staff from its headquarters on Thursday at around noon, after receiving a security threat.

“While the threat is being investigated for its credibility, out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the Los Angeles offices,” said a note sent to employees.

It is unclear when staffers will be able to return to the Century City office. The agency did not provide any details about the nature of the threat.

The evacuation was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

CAA represents top acting, filmmaking and writing talent in Hollywood. Its clients include George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Lady Gaga.

This is a developing story.

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee is an entertainment business reporter, covering streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. She also writes about podcasting services, digital media and talent agencies.

