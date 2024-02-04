Advertisement
Company Town

Author Gabe Hudson’s cause of death revealed

Author Gabe Hudson died in November from complications from diabetes.
(Linda Peters)
By Wendy LeeStaff Writer 
Author Gabe Hudson died from complications related to diabetes, according to his death certificate.

Hudson, 52, had undiagnosed diabetes and a contributing factor in his death was chronic kidney disease, according to the death certificate from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Hudson, was beloved by fellow authors and people in the literary community, known for being a great listener and having a big heart.

Gabe Hudson, who died last week at 52, left a legacy in both his work and his support for fellow authors.

Books

The too-short life of Gabe Hudson, a writer with a ‘heart as big as his talent’

Remembering author Gabe Hudson, a “sad, funny cheerleader” of writers from South Korea to Southern California, plus the latest book news in our Book Club newsletter.

Dec. 2, 2023

Hudson was born in Muncie, Ind., on Sept. 12, 1971. He joined the Marine Corps Reserve out of high school and later graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and received his MFA from Brown. He wrote “Dear Mr. President,” an acclaimed collection of short stories related to the first Gulf War published in 2002, and was part of Granta’s 2007 list of the 20 best young American novelists. In 2017, he published the fantasy novel “Gork, the Teenage Dragon.”

“Talking to him left me inspired,” wrote author Lincoln Michel on his Substack, “Counter Craft.” “I wanted to go out and write, have big plans, make things. I know he inspired many others in the same way.”

Boris Kachka contributed to this report.

Company TownEntertainment & ArtsBooks
