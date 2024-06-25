Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Hollywood crew members reach tentative deal with major studios

A crowd of people, including two carrying picket signs that read 'Fight for our lives' and 'SAG-AFTRA ... supports our crews'
Hollywood crew members represented by IATSE attend a rally at Woodley Park in Encino.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Film and TV crew members have reached a tentative contract deal with the major Hollywood studios after months of bargaining.

The resolution arrived before the current contract’s expiration date, finally permitting the entertainment industry to breathe a sigh of relief in the wake of two marathon strikes waged by actors and screenwriters. IATSE’s Hollywood Basic Agreement spans three years and covers some 50,000 craftspeople primarily based in Los Angeles.

The tentative deal — struck Tuesday by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — includes updated terms related to pay, pension and health benefits, work-life balance, job security, subcontracting, residuals and artificial intelligence.

The deal must now be ratified by the union’s membership.

This is a developing story.

Hollywood Inc.BusinessJobs, Labor & Workplace
Christi Carras

Christi Carras reports on the entertainment industry for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered entertainment news for The Times after graduating from UCLA and working at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN Newsource.

