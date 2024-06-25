Hollywood crew members reach tentative deal with major studios

Hollywood crew members represented by IATSE attend a rally at Woodley Park in Encino.

Film and TV crew members have reached a tentative contract deal with the major Hollywood studios after months of bargaining.

The resolution arrived before the current contract’s expiration date, finally permitting the entertainment industry to breathe a sigh of relief in the wake of two marathon strikes waged by actors and screenwriters. IATSE’s Hollywood Basic Agreement spans three years and covers some 50,000 craftspeople primarily based in Los Angeles.

The tentative deal — struck Tuesday by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — includes updated terms related to pay, pension and health benefits, work-life balance, job security, subcontracting, residuals and artificial intelligence.

The deal must now be ratified by the union’s membership.

This is a developing story.