Hollywood crew members reach tentative deal with major studios
Film and TV crew members have reached a tentative contract deal with the major Hollywood studios after months of bargaining.
The resolution arrived before the current contract’s expiration date, finally permitting the entertainment industry to breathe a sigh of relief in the wake of two marathon strikes waged by actors and screenwriters. IATSE’s Hollywood Basic Agreement spans three years and covers some 50,000 craftspeople primarily based in Los Angeles.
The tentative deal — struck Tuesday by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — includes updated terms related to pay, pension and health benefits, work-life balance, job security, subcontracting, residuals and artificial intelligence.
The deal must now be ratified by the union’s membership.
This is a developing story.
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) is scheduled to enter general contract negotiations with the Hollywood studios this week.
IATSE and Teamsters, two unions representing Hollywood crew members, are entering contract negotiations with the studios after the writers’ and actors’ strikes.
If approved by union members, the tentative contract would end a strike that lasted nearly four months and shut down Hollywood film and TV productions.
Not just writers and actors: Crew workers struggle through Hollywood’s summer of strikes
Workers in film and TV, most of whom are pro-union, have been trying to make ends meet amid a dual strike of Hollywood actors and writers.
More to Read
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.