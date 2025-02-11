Advertisement
California

Disneyland visitor launches class-action suit over new, stricter disability passes

A statue of Walt Disney holding hands with Mickey Mouse at the center of a garden by Aurora's castle at Disneyland.
In April, Disney announced it was changing the qualifications for a Disability Access Service pass.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
  • A San Diego resident filed a 32-page class action complaint against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts along and Inspire Health Alliance.
  • Disney made its DAS pass more restrictive last year, which the plaintiff says violates state and federal laws.

Last July, San Diego resident Trisha Malone applied for a disability exemption at a booth just outside the Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks.

The Disability Access Service, or DAS, pass she wanted would have allowed her to avoid waiting in time-consuming lines for popular Disney rides.

Malone met with personnel representing Disney for her DAS application interview. In that public setting, they solicited private medical information from the disabled woman.

Advertisement

After a short exchange, Malone was rejected, as her disability did not meet new, stricter DAS standards.

That denial was detailed in a 32-page class-action complaint Malone filed against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts along with partner Inspire Health Alliance in Orange County Superior Court on Monday.

Malone’s complaint claims Disney breached confidentiality and invaded her privacy, and violated the Unruh Civil Rights Act and several California civil rights codes.

Advertisement

The woman’s attorneys claim in the complaint the new DAS pass standard “unlawfully excludes individuals with other disabilities.” The complaint did not provide any details on the plaintiff’s disability.

ANAHEIM, CA - March 18: With a view of Disneyland behind them, Disney fans wait in line to attend the debut of Disney California Adventure's "A Touch of Disney" food event at Disney California Adventure Park Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Anaheim, CA. This spans the entire DCA park and allows guests to eat, interact with characters and explore the grounds. A Touch of Disney, the new limited-time ticketed experience at Disney California Adventure Park which has sold out, takes place March 18 through April 19, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Disneyland touts a lifetime ban for disability cheats. That’s not what’s worrying some park-goers

Disney ‘reset’ elements of its Disability Access Service program, or DAS, that has become Orlando’s and Anaheim’s most popular service, a spokesperson said.

She is asking Disney to revert to a previous, less restrictive version of DAS pass enforcement. She is also looking for statutory damages, restitution and the cost of attorney’s fees.

Her attorneys did not respond to a phone call requesting comment.

A Disney spokesperson who asked not to be named said the park strives to provide a great experience for its disabled visitors.

Advertisement

“Disney offers a broad range of effective disability accommodations and has worked extensively with experts to ensure that our guests’ individual needs are properly matched with the accommodation they require, and we believe the claims in this complaint are without merit,” the spokesperson said.

Disney’s DAS pass is not a license to skip waiting. Rather, it provides a pass holder a return time for an attraction, where they’ll be placed in line with those who have paid for express, or Lightning Lane, access.

In April, Disney announced it was changing the DAS qualifications. The new wording noted that the DAS program, then the most popular at the park, was “intended to accommodate those guests who, due to a developmental disability like autism or similar are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period of time.”

Northridge, CA - July 23: Disney fan Rosie Keiser, 55, stands for a portrait among curios in her Northridge home. Keiser who suffers from multiple sclerosis uses a walker to traverse the park. Keiser recently received a Disneyland Disability Access Service Pass, which allows her to wait for rides outside of the usually long standby lines. on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 in Northridge, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

For Subscribers

Disneyland fans with disabilities enraged by changes: ‘We had the worst day ever there’

Some Disney parkgoers and former Disability Access Service pass users say they feel betrayed by the company since changes to the system have taken effect.

The changes went into effect May 20 at Disney World and June 18 at Disneyland.

Older standards were much broader, for guests “who have difficulty tolerating extended waits in a conventional queue environment due to a disability.”

Disney said that as a result of that language, the program’s usage tripled between 2019 and 2024.

It’s these older standards, however, that Malone is requesting.

Malone is suing on behalf of several unnamed disabled clients denied a DAS pass since June 18. She included Inspire Health Alliance, which the lawsuit claims provided nurse practitioners who collaborated with Disney staff to determine DAS pass worthiness.

Advertisement

Malone’s attorneys argue in the complaint that requiring guests to undergo a screening process with eligibility criteria that disproportionately affect individuals with physical disabilities is contrary to California’s Unruh Act and the Americans With Disabilities Act, or ADA.

Northridge, CA - July 23: Disney fan Rosie Keiser, 55, stands for a portrait among curios in her Northridge home. Keiser who suffers from multiple sclerosis uses a walker to traverse the park. Keiser recently received a Disneyland Disability Access Service Pass, which allows her to wait for rides outside of the usually long standby lines. on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 in Northridge, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

Disney no longer magical to guests denied Disability Access Service

A variety of individuals told The Times they feel betrayed by Disney, known for its inclusivity, and are reconsidering patronizing its parks after changes to Disney’s Disability Access Service, or DAS, pass.

Unruh bans discrimination by California businesses based on age, ancestry, color, disability, national origin and a variety of other factors.

Disney has maintained in previous interviews with The Times that it offers many accommodations for its disabled guests.

Those include a sensory experience guide to indicate which parts of the park have loud noises, darkness and bumpiness, which rides are fast and which lift off the ground. Disney also offers sign language interpreters, wheelchair and scooter rentals, assistive handheld captioning and video captioning on some rides, and dialogue and narration of scripts on others.

As for ride waiting, Disney offers a “return to queue” process, which allows a party to hold a place in line for a guest with disabilities. There are a few other similar options, including a “location return time” accommodation offered to those in wheelchairs.

Malone’s attorneys said those accommodations “failed to provide equitable access and imposed undue burdens, logistical challenges, emotional distress and safety risks.”

More to Read

CaliforniaTravel & ExperiencesLifestyleBusinessEntertainment & ArtsOrange CountyBreaking NewsThings to DoHealth & WellnessEquity
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement