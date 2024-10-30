Apple is trying to sell loyal iPhone users on AI tools. Here’s what Apple Intelligence can do

Apple customers starting Wednesday can go to Apple stores to get briefings on Apple Intelligence — the company’s suite of AI tools.

Apple’s new artificial intelligence tools are here. Now the company is trying to help customers understand them.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant on Wednesday began offering 15-minute briefings for customers at its hundreds of U.S. retail stores on the company’s new suite of AI tools called Apple Intelligence, which can help iPhone users to compose emails faster, create new emojis and delete their exes out of photos.

Apple Intelligence is a key feature on Apple’s newest operating system, which the company hopes will propel more customers to upgrade and buy more devices. The new capabilities are featured prominently in ads for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro that have aired lately, including during the World Series.

AI tools have been available to the broader public for a while now, but putting them directly in the hands of loyal Apple users could significantly accelerate the technology’s mainstream adoption. But the features will likely have a steep learning curve for some users, so Apple Store employees are tasked with walking customers through them.

The first set of new tools became available with the newest operating system update and works on iPhone 15 Pro, iPad A17 Pro or M1, Mac with M1 or newer models.

“One of the problems with a new tool like Apple Intelligence is getting people to try it out in the first place,” said Rob Enderle, principal analyst with the advisory services firm Enderle Group. “We tend to be creatures of habit and particularly as we get older, we don’t mess around with stuff that’s new and different. So getting people to use the tool becomes an important part of actually validating [whether] the tools [are] any good.”

Here are some of the key features of Apple Intelligence that The Times demoed.

Assisting communication

New AI tools can assist iPhone, Mac and iPad users with proofreading and composing messages.

For example, an iPhone user planning a sushi gathering at her house can type a few blurbs describing the time and place of the event, and Apple Intelligence will help create a full invitation.

Apple Intelligence can help change the tone of the message — whether the user wants it to be more friendly or professional.

The tech can also flag questions in an email that a user didn’t answer, summarize memos and prioritize notifying users on time-sensitive messages, such as when a delivery has arrived, so the note doesn’t get lost in their inbox.

Compiling memories, erasing exes

The AI tools can help users better find specific photos in their libraries and create short videos to relive memories based by typing in descriptions. For example, a mom can type in, “Hannah and her bunny over the years,” and the software will generate a slideshow compilation video from her photo library with music.

Apple Intelligence also has a photo editing tool inside the Photos app that lets users to remove unwanted objects or people in their photos by tapping, brushing away or circling the image. This lets users delete selfie-sticks, photo bombers or even your ex-boyfriend or girlfriend from the picture.

A smarter Siri?

With the updated tools, Apple‘s voice-command system Siri will be able to better detect what a user is asking, even if they stumble over their words. Users can choose to speak or type questions to Siri.

For example, if someone tells Siri, “Set an alarm for — oh wait, no — set a timer for 10 minutes. Actually, I just thought about it, I can probably do it in five. Make it five minutes,” the software would, in theory, be able to figure out what the tongue-tied person meant to say.

Emojis on demand

Apple Intelligence also allows users to create their own customized emojis to use as stickers or reactions in text messages. For example, users can type a description such as, “shrimp with a cowboy hat,” and will receive a corresponding emoji to use in communications.

Apple said there will be more Apple Intelligence tools released in December, including ones that create emoji-like images based on photos of their friends and family and the option to access ChatGPT through Siri.