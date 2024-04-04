Shakira makes it out of ‘Hot Ones’ as a ‘stronger She Wolf’

If you’re a fan of Shakira’s early sound, you might want to skip her appearance on the latest episode of “Hot Ones,” the popular YouTube series in which host Sean Evans asks celebrities questions while they eat chicken wings that get hotter as the interview progresses.

Referring to her signature sound as “too much Shakira,” the Colombian pop star opened up about the evolution of her singing over her 30-year career.

Evans brought up past comments made by the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer to her kids about how she “used to suck,” and asked her what made her cringe when listening to these older tracks.

“I think I used to overdo the cries in my voice,” she said, mocking her previous vocals. “It’s too much. I think I was exaggerated.”

Advertisement

Shakira’s debut album, “Magia,” was released in 1991.

“I noticed that after my pregnancies, my voice got thicker, more rounded, more full and my choices are more mature,” said Shakira. “I have evolved as a woman, a person. My intellect evolved.”

Shakira’s appearance on “Hot Ones” is the latest in a string of promotional stops in support of “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” her first album in seven years. In the last week alone, she has appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “The Zane Lowe Show” on Apple Music, hosted an album release party with Spotify and was featured in the latest issue of Allure magazine. In that interview, she said her sons found “Barbie” to be “emasculating” and said she agreed “to a certain extent.”

As Shakira reached for the final wings, she could barely speak, calling the interview “masochistic” and referred to herself as “the weakest link.” Despite la tortura, Shakira managed to power through.

“I’m walking out of here as a stronger woman — stronger She Wolf,” she said.