8 Images
My Favorite Room | Maya Lynne Robinson
The co-star of CBS’ comedy “The Unicorn” likes to start her day by greeting the neighbors from her front porch.
Maya Lynne Robinson, who stars on CBS’ “The Unicorn,” loves spending quiet time on her front porch. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
A statue is part of the serene vibe outside Robinson’s home. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
A fountain and statue sit in a courtyard at Robinson’s home. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
Robinson keeps 19 succulents outside. It’s “a really important, spiritual number” for her.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
Robinson plays with a little color, including bright yellow and pink, in her collection of succulents.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
Robinson keeps 19 succulents near her front door. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
Robinson keeps 19 succulents near her front door. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
“I feel like I live in a magical forest sometimes,” Robinson says.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
1/8