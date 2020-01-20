17 Images
SAG Awards 2020 show highlights
At the 2020 SAG Awards, winners and nominees, including Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and more, interact and receive awards during the show.
Brad Pitt kisses the Actor statuette as he accepts the award for supporting actor for “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press)
The show at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Reese Witherspoon, left, and Kathryn Newton during the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Quentin Tarantino is captured at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Allison Janney, left, Adam Scott and Naomi Scott during the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Butters chat during the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
The cast of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” comes onstage after winning the comedy series ensemble at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Quentin Tarantino, right, interacts with another attendee during the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Butters during the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Tony Shalhoub of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with the award for actor in a comedy series at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge with the award for actress in a comedy series at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
James Tupper during the show at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Jennifer Aniston gets a hug during the show at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Laura Dern embraces her father, Bruce Dern, at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
“Strangers Things” actor Joe Keery during the show at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Attendees chat with Al Pacino during the show at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Laura Dern with the Actor for her role in “Marriage Story” during the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
