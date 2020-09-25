Is ‘Schitt’s Creek’ the greatest TV show ever?

Home prices are soaring. Electric vehicle sales might soon follow suit. And it looks like I’m finally getting that super deluxe Tom Petty “Wildflowers” set I’ve been hearing about for years. I feel like the King of Milwaukee. Or a boy in short pants. Either way, there’s peace in the valley, little honey bee.

Oh, and the Emmys happened Sunday. And apparently “Schitt’s Creek” is the greatest show in the history of television.

I’m Glenn Whipp, awards columnist for the Los Angeles Times and host of the Envelope’s Friday newsletter. Please join as I venture into the great wide open ...

‘Schitt’s Creek’ makes history

If you tuned into the virtual Emmys on Sunday night and had never dipped a toe into “Schitt’s Creek,” you probably watched the first hour of the ceremony in utter bewilderment. The feel-good series, a coproduction of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and the little-known American basic cable channel PopTV, won everything, sweeping all the comedy categories, becoming the first program in television history to pull off such a feat.

Was it a little much? Maaaaybe. I like “Schitt’s Creek” and all, but I can’t say it deserved each and every Emmy it won. And I wouldn’t rank the series on the same level as “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” or the first five seasons of “Cheers” or “Atlanta” (or either version of “The Office” or “Seinfeld” or “Taxi” ... I could keep going). But who cares? “Schitt’s Creek” brought joy into people’s lives when they needed it, and for Emmy voters that was clearly enough for them to vote the party line for the whole ticket. So, good for Dan and Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and the rest of the gang ... and good for you if you’ve been waiting for the show’s final season to finally drop on Netflix next month. It’ll make you smile.

You want more Emmys? We got you

Christi Carras collected the must-see moments, including Zendaya’s historic win. Times fashion writer Adam Tschorn ran down the non-pajama fashion highlights. Greg Braxton and I delved into why “Watchmen” felt like the only TV show that mattered this year. Meredith Blake summed up why the virtual ceremony felt like the perfect awards show for our times. And there are dozens of other stories, because we watched a lot of television these past few months, even if it felt like Emmy voters watched only “Succession,” “Watchmen” and “Schitt’s Creek.”

Zendaya celebrates her lead actress drama Emmy for “Euphoria.” (ABC / Walt Disney Television)

And now ... on to the Oscars?

The Venice and Toronto film festivals are over, while an elongated New York Film Festival is underway. We’ve been watching the movies from the safety and relative comfort of our homes, and The Times’ movie writers compiled a list of the 14 best films from Toronto, including two that I really appreciated — “Nomadland” and “Pieces of a Woman,” which showcases a towering turn from Vanessa Kirby.

With studios continuing to move movies into 2021, the Oscars — if they happen — are going to feature a lot of indie titles, a lot of Netflix movies and a lot of uncertainty about whether audiences will be interested in the ceremony. Both the motion picture academy and the British Academy of Film & Television Arts have used this moment to take self-inventory, with the latter group making some dramatic changes to voting procedures for its BAFTA Awards.

The question now is: Just how many movies will there be this year for voters to consider?

Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby in “Pieces of a Woman.” (TIFF)