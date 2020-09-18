The 14 best films of the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival

This year, we didn’t go to the Toronto International Film Festival — the Toronto International Film Festival came to us. In the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, TIFF has gone largely virtual. There have been some events and screenings occurring in Canada for those locals able to attend, but the vast majority of its programming also has been available online for press, industry and — in some cases — the general public. It ends Saturday.

TIFF isn’t the first festival to wade into the brave new world of virtual events, but it is arguably the biggest to do so to date. This is a festival that has positioned itself as an essential stop for fall films destined for awards season, and typically The Times is on the ground covering the action in as much detail as possible, photographing stars and handicapping Oscar odds.

We went lighter on coverage for the festival’s slimmed down 2020 edition, but were pleased to discover there were still great films to see — this time from the comfort and safety of our own homes. And the good news for movie lovers is that those films are also destined to make their way into the world soon enough.

The following is a selection of our staff’s TIFF 2020 favorites. Whatever way you may see these films in the future (at a theater or a drive-in, on a streaming service, a pop-up screen in a friend’s backyard ...) they’ve earned our endorsement.

