Mads Mikkelsen and Thomas Vinterberg go ‘Another Round’

As things have settled in after last week’s Oscar nominations, it’s now possible to get a clearer view of the field. Glenn Whipp took a look at the argument to be made for each of the eight best picture nominees, as well as suggestions for how their respective campaigns move forward.

The WGA awards were given out on Sunday night. While their usual quirks of eligibility mean “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” winning adapted screenplay over a not-competing “Nomadland” may not bring much clarity to the Oscar race, the win for “Promising Young Woman” in the original category perhaps does. Bet accordingly?

Glenn joined Justin Chang in looking back to the Oscars of 2001, the year of best picture nominees “Gladiator,” “Erin Brockovich,” “Traffic,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “Chocolat” but also films such as “Wonder Boys,” “Yi Yi,” “Beau Travail,” “In the Mood for Love,” “The Virgin Suicides,” “You Can Count on Me,” “The House of Mirth,” “CastAway,” “Almost Famous” and more.

The two of them went through the top categories to give a retrospective look at who won and who-should-have-won, plus a conversation on why they are giving so much attention to an old awards show.

As Justin wrote of the trio of “Gladiator,” “Traffic” and “Crouching Tiger,” “Looking back at those three front-runners all these years later, it’s hard not to see them as a kind of Hollywood-at-a-crossroads snapshot, a collective vision of what the industry was already doing well and where it might be headed.”

Glenn added, “Any time some curmudgeon laments the academy’s efforts to diversify its ranks, complaining that the Oscars are no longer about quality but representation, I simply say, ‘‘Chocolat’ was nominated for best picture — in a field of five nominees.’ What these cranks are mourning is that their point of view, their taste, though still dominant, is no longer so overwhelmingly dominant. Sound familiar, Justin?”

Actor Mads Mikkelsen, left, and director and co-writer Thomas Vinterberg shooting “Another Round,” a bittersweet drama of middle-aged discontent nominated for two Academy Awards. (Henrik Ohsten / Samuel Goldwyn Films)

This week on the podcast I interview filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg and actor Mads Mikkelsen about their latest collaboration, “Another Round.”

The Danish movie recently won big at the European Film Awards, including best film, actor and director, and was nominated for the Oscar for international feature as well as best director.

In the bittersweet drama, Mikkelsen plays Martin, a middle-aged schoolteacher who has felt the spark dim from his marriage, his work and his life. So he and some friends decide to put to the test an obscure psychologist’s theory that human beings need a higher blood alcohol content than they naturally have by a controlled regimen of drinking all the time. What at first seems a jolly and surprisingly effective idea begins to take on a darker and destructive cast as they continue with their experiment and Martin learns some hard-won lessons about himself and what truly matters.

As Vinterberg explained the project’s origins, “To begin with, we just looked at world history and we saw how many fantastic and great accomplishments that have been done by people who were actually drunk. And we wanted to make a celebration of alcohol and that developed into a more ambitious project of making a film about the whole nature of alcohol, also the dark sides.

“And then in the process of writing again we wanted to elevate this to be more than about just drinking. We wanted it to be about life and our humbleness.”

