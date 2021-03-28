Seeing people! Being with people! Oscar-nominated producers on reopening movie theaters

When Gov. Gavin Newsom issued California’s stay-at-home order on March 19, 2020, no one knew it would be almost a full year before the first movie theater would reopen in Los Angeles, heart of the film industry and North America’s largest box office market.

But the return of the cineplex doesn’t mean moviegoing is returning to a prepandemic “normal.” Theater capacity is limited, audiences and workers must follow new safety protocols, and many potential ticket buyers won’t be willing to step inside a theater until they are fully vaccinated.

A longer-lasting blow to moviegoing as we know it may have been dealt with Tuesday’s announcement that two of Disney’s biggest releases of 2021 — “Cruella” and Marvel’s “Black Widow” — will be available to view at home on Disney+ the same day the films open in theaters. This follows Warner Bros.’ earlier announcement that all of its 2021 movies will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. Much of this may change in 2022 — on Tuesday, Warner Bros. announced its films will screen next year exclusively at Cineworld’s Regal chain but for a shorter theatrical window than was standard in the past.

What will we lose if movie theaters can’t recover from the pandemic-forced shutdown? We got a few answers after we asked some of Hollywood’s most invested players — Oscar-nominated producers of this year’s best picture contenders — two questions: What are you most looking forward to about the return of the theatrical experience? And are you ready to go back?