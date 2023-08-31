Taylor Swift Eras concert film, shot at SoFi Stadium, coming to theaters in October

Taylor Swift is coming back to SoFi Stadium — at least on movie screens.

A concert film shot during the pop superstar’s recent six-night stand in Inglewood will open at movie theaters across North America on Oct. 13, Swift announced early Thursday, just weeks after her blockbuster Eras tour drew nearly half a million fans to SoFi amid a frenzy that some have compared to the days of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” as the movie is called, will bring to the screen Swift’s first road show since 2018, which launched in March in Arizona and went on to dominate social media over the summer with viral video clips of various parts of the three-hour-plus show, including surprise cameos by the likes of Ice Spice and Taylor Lautner and a recurring bit in which she bestows a signature hat on an audience member during her song “22.”

The Eras tour ostensibly comes behind Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights,” which came out in October and immediately set a record for the most streams ever accumulated in a single day on Spotify. (The LP is also widely expected to fare well in Grammy Award nominations due to be revealed Nov. 10.) But the show encompasses the 33-year-old’s entire career, with separate sections devoted to each of her studio albums, three of which — 2008’s “Fearless,” 2010’s “Speak Now” and 2012’s “Red” — she’s re-recorded as part of a campaign to take control of her early work after her old label Big Machine changed hands.

During her final SoFi show on Aug. 9, Swift announced that she planned to release her “Taylor’s Version” of 2014’s “1989” on Oct. 27.

The Eras tour, which concert industry experts predict will rake in more than $1 billion by the time it ends, stopped last week for four nights in Mexico City and will head to Brazil in November; next year the tour is scheduled to visit Asia and Europe before returning to North America for dates in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto.

Swift’s upcoming concert movie follows a 2020 Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana,” and an earlier concert film depicting her tour behind 2017’s “Reputation” album.