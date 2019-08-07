Macaulay Culkin’s reaction to Disney’s ‘Home Alone’ reboot is perfect

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal!

Disney reportedly has plans for a reboot of the beloved 1990 film “Home Alone,” and original star Macaulay Culkin is totally on board — sort of.

After news broke that Walt Disney Studios would be developing new versions of Fox properties including “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “Night at the Museum” and “Home Alone” for its forthcoming streaming service, Disney+, Culkin took to Twitter Wednesday to share his own take on the revival with Disney.

“This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like,” he tweeted, along with a photo of himself lounging on a couch in a food-induced stupor, wearing a shabby outfit reminiscent of Kevin’s classic pajama look. “Hey Disney, call me!”

Advertisement

The photo caused quite a reaction from fans of the holiday classic, which also starred Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern and “Schitt’s Creek’s” Catherine O’Hara. Directed by Chris Columbus, the comedy caper debuted in 1990 and snowballed into a franchise, with Culkin reprising his lovably rambunctious role for one of two sequels.

Announcement of the reboots comes on the heels of the studio giant’s acquisition of Fox properties in March. Disney+, set to launch on Nov. 12, will feature Disney’s entire existing catalog, as well as new content building on the “Star Wars” universe and more projects.