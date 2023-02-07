Jeremy Renner says new Disney+ series is coming ‘as soon as I’m back on my feet’

Jeremy Renner is on the mend and raring to debut his new Disney+ show after suffering extensive injuries in a snowplow accident earlier this year.

Over the weekend, the “Hawkeye” star shared an image from his forthcoming reality series, “Rennervations,” on Instagram and provided an update on his condition. In the photo, Renner is seated around a table with three other people. A release date for the show has not been announced.

“We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon!!!” the Marvel actor wrote. “As soon as I’m back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe… I hope you’re ready!!!”

Starring and executive produced by Renner, “Rennervations” is a four-part series that will follow the two-time Oscar nominee across the globe as he fashions “unique purpose-built vehicles” to satisfy various communities’ needs. According to Disney, the project will showcase Renner’s interests and skills as “a construction aficionado” who is “heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists” around the world.

Renner’s latest Instagram post came about a month after he was hospitalized for severe wounds he sustained in a snowplow accident near his Lake Tahoe-area home on New Year’s Day. Per a recent report from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Renner was attempting to pull his truck out of the snow with the help of his adult nephew when he was crushed by his own PistenBully snowplow.

After Renner jumped out of the snowplow without setting the parking brake, the 14,000-pound vehicle began to roll toward his nephew — at which point Renner attempted to board the moving plow and got “pulled under the left side track.”

The 52-year-old was promptly airlifted in critical condition to a hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, including “30 broken bones,” authorities reported. He was released from the hospital by Jan. 16.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I,” Renner wrote on Instagram last month. “Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”