Movies

Critic’s Choice: Revisiting Krzysztof Kieslowski’s ‘Three Colors’ trilogy

Irène Jacob, Jean-Louis Trintignant, ‘Red’
Irène Jacob and Jean-Louis Trintignant in the 1994 film “Red.”
(Miramax Films)
By Justin ChangFilm Critic 
Sep. 5, 2019
12:41 PM
On a recent transatlantic flight, I made the decision — either very foolish or very wise — to rewatch the Polish director Krzysztof Kieslowski’s masterly “Three Colors” trilogy in its entirety. It would be hard to imagine worse viewing conditions, given the size of the in-flight screen, the fuzziness of the image and the desaturation of the, well, colors.

Still, there are never truly wrong conditions under which to experience the piercing tragedy of “Blue” (1993), the sharp comedy of “White” (1994) or the lasting resonance of “Red” (1994), much less the cumulative emotional power of letting their dazzlingly interconnected stories and ideas wash over you in rapid succession. L.A. cinephiles have the opportunity to see the trilogy under vastly superior circumstances Sunday courtesy of the American Cinematheque, which will screen the films (with 35-millimeter prints for “Blue” and “White”) at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

Krzysztof Kieslowski’s 'Three Colors'
When: Sept. 8, 5 p.m.

Where: Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Price: $15 general, $13 members

Info: americancinemathequecalendar.com

Justin Chang
