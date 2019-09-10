Don and Dakota Johnson had a ‘magical’ father-daughter meet-up at Toronto Film Festival

Don Johnson and his daughter Dakota didn’t think they would see each other at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Both in Canada for different movies, Don for “Knives Out” and Dakota for “The Friend,” their schedules were too crazy to coordinate a time to meet.

Actor Dakota Johnson, from the film "The Friend," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times )

But to Don’s surprise, he spotted one of his five children at a crowded press event.

Advertisement

“I hear ... ‘Dad!’ I turn around and there she was,” he told The Times. “It’s life throwing these wonderful surprises at you. That my daughter’s in the same business, and we happen to have different movies in the same festival.

“It’s magical. Really magical.”

“Knives Out” opens in the U.S. on Nov. 27, while “The Friend” has yet to announce a theatrical release.