Box office: ‘Abominable’ is the biggest opening of the year for original animation

Universal’s “Abominable” opened in first place with $20.9 million, just a hair above analyst projections of $17 million to $20 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

Internationally the film added $8.8 million across 30 territories for a global cumulative of $30.5 million.

A co-production between DreamWorks Animation and China’s Pearl Studios, the film posted the biggest opening for an original animated film this year and is just the third original film to open in first place at the domestic box office behind the studio’s earlier hits “Us” and “Good Boys.”

The $75-million film, about a young girl on a journey with a yeti, was well-received with an A CinemaScore and an 80% “fresh” rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

In second place, Focus Features’ “Downton Abbey,” now in its second weekend, added $14.5 million (a 53% drop) for a cumulative $58.5 million. Internationally, it earned $10 million for a global cumulative of $107.1 million.

At No. 3, STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers” added $11.5 million in its third weekend (a 32% drop) for a cumulative $80.6 million. The film currently stands at $95.4 million globally.

In fourth place, Warner Bros.’ “It Chapter Two” added $10.4 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $194 million. It now stands at $417.4 million in global receipts.

Rounding out the top five, Fox’s “Ad Astra” added $10.1 million in its second weekend (a 47% drop) for a cumulative $35.5 million. Globally, it stands at $89 million.

At No. 6, Lionsgate’s “Rambo: Last Blood” added $8.6 million in its second weekend (a 55% drop) for a cumulative $33.1 million.

In seventh place, Roadside Attractions’ “Judy” opened with $3.1 million across 461 locations, a per-screen average of $6,705.

The film will be one to watch during awards season with early Oscar buzz surrounding Renée Zellweger’s performance as Judy Garland near the end of her life. It earned an 83% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

At No. 8, Universal’s “Good Boys” added $2 million in its seventh weekend for a cumulative $80.4 million.

In ninth place, Disney’s “The Lion King” added $1.6 million in its 11th weekend for a cumulative $540 million.

Rounding out the top 10, Lionsgate’s “Angel Has Fallen” added $1.5 million in its sixth weekend for a cumulative $67.2 million.

In limited release, Roadside Attractions’ “The Peanut Butter Falcon” added $908,270 across 935 locations in its eighth weekend, bringing the film to a cumulative $18.1 million and making it the No. 1 indie platform release of 2019.

Well Go USA’s “First Love,” directed by Takashi Miike, led the week in per screen average with $12,075, earning $24,150 in two locations.

The animated film “Promare,” in its second weekend from GKids, added $113,455 in 31 locations to total $1.1 million domestically, including $775,000 from Fathom Events screenings.

Sony Pictures Classics’ “Where’s My Roy Cohn?” expanded into eight locations (up from four), adding $60,089 in its second weekend for a per-screen average of $5,007 and a cumulative $120,813.

This week, Warner Bros. opens the controversial “Joker” movie. In limited release, Fox Searchlight reveals the drama “Lucy in the Sky.”