Kanye West to release ‘Jesus Is King’ documentary on IMAX

Kanye West has announced that a “Jesus Is King” documentary will hit theaters next month even as fans await the highly anticipated album, which was scheduled for release Sunday.

The film, which will screen exclusively in IMAX theaters worldwide on Oct. 25, will include songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition alongside music from his album of the same name.

A poster advertises Kanye West's "Jesus Is King" documentary, which is set to screen in IMAX theaters on Oct. 25. (IMAX)

Filmed over the summer, the documentary will feature footage from West’s famed “Sunday Service” presented in the Roden Crater, artist James Turrell’s installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert.

West also has held his “Sunday Service” in Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit and at last year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Over the weekend, the rapper offered a sneak peek of the film during a listening party held in Detroit’s Fox Theatre. Another listening party was scheduled for Sunday night in the Auditorium Theatre of Chicago’s Roosevelt University.

The “Jesus Is King” album was meant to arrive on Friday and was pushed back to Sunday but had yet to surface as of midmorning. Kim Kardashian West first teased the album in August by tweeting a photo of a handwritten track list and the date Sept. 27.