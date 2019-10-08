Review: Lupita Nyong’o in ‘Little Monsters’ is the zombie-fighting kindergarten teacher we need

The first 10 minutes of writer-director Abe Forsythe’s horror-comedy “Little Monsters” may test the audience’s patience. Alexander England commits fully to his character, Dave: a colossally self-absorbed rock guitarist who drives his girlfriend away and irritates his eternally patient older sister. The hero’s incessant vulgarity — much of it in front of his 5-year-old nephew Felix (Diesel La Torraca) — is meant to be funny. But a little Dave goes a long way.

Just when this movie seems like a total write-off though, Lupita Nyong’o shows up, playing a preternaturally cheerful, zombie-fighting kindergarten teacher. And all’s well.

Nyong’o plays Miss Caroline, who escorts Felix’s class on a field trip to a farm — with a smitten Dave in tow — when zombie hordes start steaming in from a nearby military base. Miss Caroline convinces the kids this is just a game and that the blood on her dress is from “a strawberry jam fight.” She uses all of her child-herding tricks to keep the youngsters safe. It’s a delight to watch.

Josh Gad gives a hilarious supporting performance as “Teddy McGiggle,” a foul-mouthed, cowardly kiddie show host; and England becomes much more tolerable in the movie’s second half, when Dave rallies to help the teacher.

Advertisement

But the main reason why “Little Monsters” recovers well from its off-putting start is because of Nyong’o, who is so bright and funny as a capable caregiver, with a catchy song for every occasion. Zombies can’t faze Miss Caroline. She spends her days keeping kindergartners in line.

'Little Monsters' Rated: R, for bloody zombie violence, crude sexual content, language throughout and brief drug use



Running time: 1 hour, 34 minutes



Playing: Oct. 9 in general release; available Oct. 11 on Hulu

-------------