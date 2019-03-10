'Us' stars Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke talk The Tethered and avoiding spoilers

Nyong'o: Well, we have talking points from the studio. About what they’re OK with us saying and the things that they don't want us to say. It was helpful to me because this film is very hard to talk about without ruining it. I think the premise is the thing that we can share because it's in the trailer — that this is a family going on a vacation and the mother has a foreboding sense of something crazy is going to happen because of a trauma she had when she was a child. And she's proven right when these four shadowy figures show up at the top of their driveway and the worst nightmare of all their lives ensues from that. And I think saying that doesn't spoil it and kind of sets it up.