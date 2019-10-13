‘Joker’ maintains box office dominance while ‘The Addams Family’ opens strong

Warner Bros.’ “Joker” maintained the top spot at the box office for a second weekend in a row, adding $55 million (a drop of just 43%) for a cumulative $192.7 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. Globally, the film has already earned more than half a billion dollars with $543.9 million.

The result is the biggest second weekend ever in October. Comparatively, last year “Venom” dropped 56.4% to $35 million in its second weekend for a per-screen average of $8,237. “Joker” did an impressive $12,574 per screen.

In second place, MGM and United Artists Releasing opened the animated “The Addams Family” reimagining with $30.3 million.

The film plops classic Addams family members Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday and Pugsley into modern day New Jersey. Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Allison Janney and Snoop Dogg are among the stars who lent their voices.

It earned a mixed reception with a B+ CinemaScore but a 43% “rotten” rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

At No. 3, Paramount’s Will Smith action-thriller “Gemini Man” opened with $20.5 million, below analyst projections of $24 million to $29 million. Internationally, it earned $31.1 million for a global weekend cumulative of $51.6 million. After opening in five international markets last weekend, the film stands at $59.5 million worldwide.

The $138-million film stars Smith as an assassin forced to battle against a younger clone of himself. Clive Owen, Benedict Wong and Mary Elizabeth Winstead also star.

Director Ang Lee recommended the film be experienced in 3-D+, where it grossed 26% of this weekend’s ticket sales. It earned a mixed reception with a B+ CinemaScore but a 26% “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In limited release, Neon opened Bong Joon Ho’s Palme d’Or-winning “Parasite” in three locations to $376,264 for a per-screen average of $125,421, the best average at the specialty box office since 2016’s “La La Land.”

The result is the biggest per-screen average ever for a foreign-language film and among the top 20 specialty openings since 1982, according to Box Office Mojo. The film earned a rare 99% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In fourth place, Universal’s “Abominable” added $6.2 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $48 million. Globally, the film has earned $108.1 million.

Rounding out the top five, Focus Features’ “Downton Abbey” added $4.9 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $82.7 million. It currently stands at $152.7 million in worldwide receipts.

In sixth place, STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers” added $3.9 million in its fifth weekend for a cumulative $98 million.

At No. 7, Roadside Attractions’ “Judy” added $3.3 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $15 million.

In eighth place, Warner Bros.’ “It Chapter Two” added $3.2 million in its sixth weekend for a cumulative $207 million.

At No. 9, CBS Films and Lionsgate’s comedy “Jexi” opened with a dismal $3.1 million.

The film is the final release from CBS Films before it is absorbed into CBS Corp.'s Entertainment Group. Adam Devine stars as a man addicted to his smartphone whose Siri-like life coach named Jexi becomes overbearing. It earned a tepid reception with a B- CinemaScore and a 15% “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rounding out the top 10, Fox’s “Ad Astra” added $1.9 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $47 million.

Sony Pictures Classics’ “Pain and Glory” from director Pedro Almodóvar added $289,147 and 19 locations in its second weekend for a per-screen average of $12,572 and a cumulative $574,571.

Fathom Events screened “Metropolitan Opera: Turandot” in 1,000 locations to $1.6 million.

This week, Buena Vista opens “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and Sony and Columbia Pictures premiere the comedy “Zombieland 2: Double Tap.” Fox Searchlight reveals the comedy “Jojo Rabbit” in limited release.