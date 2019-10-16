Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Movies

Critic’s Choice: If you liked ‘Parasite,’ don’t miss ‘The Housemaid’

Kim Jin-kyu, Lee Eun-shim, ‘The Housemaid’
Kim Jin-kyu, left, and Lee Eun-shim in the 1960 film “The Housemaid.”
(Janus Films)
By Justin ChangFilm Critic 
Oct. 16, 2019
12:53 PM
“Parasite,” the endlessly surprising new movie from South Korean director Bong Joon Ho, is a critics’ darling and an art-house smash. It is also a class-conscious thriller with many classic influences, including Joseph Losey’s “The Servant,” Claude Chabrol’s “La Cérémonie” and, perhaps most of all, Kim Ki-young’s ferociously entertaining 1960 drama, “The Housemaid,“ which will screen Sunday in 35-millimeter at Alamo Drafthouse Downtown.

Often regarded as one of the top two or three Korean movies of all time, “The Housemaid” follows a domestic liaison that blooms into a fatal attraction. (No bunnies are boiled, but watch out for rat poison.) Lee Eun-shim gives a startling performance — and forever branded herself as a villain in the eyes of the Korean moviegoing public — as a sexually rapacious young housemaid who has an affair with her employer (Kim Jin-kyu), a composer with a pregnant wife and two kids. Tense, elegant and rich in claustrophobic menace, “The Housemaid” proved endlessly influential and was even remade in 2010, to glossy but inferior effect. As the title character herself might have declared: Accept no substitutes.

'The Housemaid'
When: Oct. 20, 3 p.m.
Where: Alamo Drafthouse Downtown, 700 W. 7th St., Suite U240, Los Angeles
Info: drafthouse.com/los-angeles

Movies
Justin Chang
Justin Chang is a film critic for the Los Angeles Times and for NPR’s “Fresh Air,” and a regular contributor to KPCC’s “FilmWeek.” Before joining The Times, he was chief film critic at Variety. He is the author of the book “FilmCraft: Editing” and serves as chair of the National Society of Film Critics and secretary of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. In 2014 he received the inaugural Roger Ebert Award from the African-American Film Critics Assn. A Southern California native and USC graduate, he lives with his wife and daughter in Pasadena.
