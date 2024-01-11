Advertisement
Movies

Director Bong Joon-Ho, Korean artists call for probe into ‘Parasite’ actor’s death

Lee Sun Kyun and Bong Joon Ho are among a group smiling and posing with SAG award trophies in hand
Lee Sun Kyun, second from left, starred in Bong Joon-Ho’s (far right) thriller “Parasite,” which dominated the awards season in 2020.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

Film director Bong Joon Ho is among a collective of Korean artists who are calling for a new investigation into the death of “Parasite” actor Lee Sun Kyun.

Lee was found unconscious inside his car at a park in Seoul on Dec. 26. His wife had reportedly found a note akin to a suicide note and reported it to police. Authorities pronounced Lee dead. He was 48.

Along with the note, the circumstances around the SAG award-winning actor’s death had been tinged by allegations of previous drug use. Leading up to his death, Lee faced intense police questioning and threats over his suspected use of marijuana and other drugs that are illegal in South Korea. Lee said he was tricked into using the drugs.

Advertisement

Now, Bong, who collaborated with Lee on the 2020 Oscar-winning thriller “Parasite,” joins other Korean artists asking authorities for a new probe into the actor’s death.

“In the face of the tragic death of actor Lee Sun-kyun, we shared the same heart that this should never happen again,” the Assn. of Solidarity of Cultural Artists said Tuesday in a statement, according to the Korea Herald. “We will call for investigation officials’ probe to discover the truth, request media outlets to delete articles that do not fit their function as media, as well as urge authorities to revise the law to protect the human rights of artists.”

The collective includes Bong, songwriter Yoon Jong-shin, director Lee Won-tae, actor Choi Deok-moon and the head of the Producers Guild of Korea, Choi Jeong-hwa, the outlet said. A news conference is scheduled in South Korea on Friday.

Times staff writer Jeong Park and fellow Ashley Ahn contributed to this report.

MoviesEntertainment & ArtsWorld & NationOscars
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times on the Fast Break entertainment news team. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he wrote award-winning features. His work can also be found at his hometown newspaper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, Voice of San Diego and San Diego Reader.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement