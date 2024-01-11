Director Bong Joon-Ho, Korean artists call for probe into ‘Parasite’ actor’s death

Lee Sun Kyun, second from left, starred in Bong Joon-Ho’s (far right) thriller “Parasite,” which dominated the awards season in 2020.

Film director Bong Joon Ho is among a collective of Korean artists who are calling for a new investigation into the death of “Parasite” actor Lee Sun Kyun.

Lee was found unconscious inside his car at a park in Seoul on Dec. 26. His wife had reportedly found a note akin to a suicide note and reported it to police. Authorities pronounced Lee dead. He was 48.

Along with the note, the circumstances around the SAG award-winning actor’s death had been tinged by allegations of previous drug use. Leading up to his death, Lee faced intense police questioning and threats over his suspected use of marijuana and other drugs that are illegal in South Korea. Lee said he was tricked into using the drugs.

Now, Bong, who collaborated with Lee on the 2020 Oscar-winning thriller “Parasite,” joins other Korean artists asking authorities for a new probe into the actor’s death.

“In the face of the tragic death of actor Lee Sun-kyun, we shared the same heart that this should never happen again,” the Assn. of Solidarity of Cultural Artists said Tuesday in a statement, according to the Korea Herald. “We will call for investigation officials’ probe to discover the truth, request media outlets to delete articles that do not fit their function as media, as well as urge authorities to revise the law to protect the human rights of artists.”

The collective includes Bong, songwriter Yoon Jong-shin, director Lee Won-tae, actor Choi Deok-moon and the head of the Producers Guild of Korea, Choi Jeong-hwa, the outlet said. A news conference is scheduled in South Korea on Friday.

Times staff writer Jeong Park and fellow Ashley Ahn contributed to this report.