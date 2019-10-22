Are Marvel films cinema? Scorsese, Coppola and Favreau fire up debate

The Avengers are increasingly becoming villains to prestige directors who are trashing Marvel’s blockbuster franchise for sullying the good name of cinema.

Oscar winner Martin Scorsese belittled the hulking superhero films earlier this month when he told Empire that he doesn’t watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and they’re “not cinema.” You know, despite them making billions of dollars and the word “cinema” being being part of the MCU’s name.

The remarks riled Marvel-related filmmakers who look up to him and sent a Thanos-sized snap through the entertainment industry. They also enlivened the ongoing debate about quality filmmaking, on par with Steven Spielberg’s diss of streaming giant Netflix and its disruption of the moviegoing experience. (Incidentally, Netflix is releasing Scorsese’s forthcoming Oscar contender, “The Irishman.”)

A few weeks after Scorsese’s jab, five-time Oscar winner Francis Ford Coppola, the auteur behind “Apocalypse Now” and “The Godfather” films, doubled down on his colleague’s comments, taking the disdain even further by calling the comic-book films “despicable.”

Many actors and directors, especially those involved in the ever-expanding MCU, respectfully disagreed. Here’s a breakdown of who has said what in the ongoing debate:

No, they’re not cinema

Director Martin Scorsese

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being,” Scorsese told Empire.

Director Francis Ford Coppola

“When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he’s right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration. I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again,” Coppola told Agence-France Press, adding: “Martin was kind when he said it’s not cinema. He didn’t say it’s despicable, which I just say it is.”

Yes, they’re cinema

James Gunn, “Guardians of the Galaxy” director, writer and producer

“I was outraged when people picketed [Scorsese’s] The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I’m saddened that he’s now judging my films in the same way.”

That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contribution to cinema, and can’t wait to see The Irishman. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 4, 2019

After Coppola’s tirade, Gunn also responded on Instagram: “Superheroes are simply today’s gangsters/cowboys/outer space adventurers. Some superhero films are awful, some are beautiful. Like westerns and gangster movies (and before that, just MOVIES), not everyone will be able to appreciate them, even some geniuses. And that’s okay.”

Joss Whedon, “Marvel’s The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” writer-director

“I first think of @JamesGunn, how his heart & guts are packed into GOTG,” he wrote on Twitter. “I revere Marty, & I do see his point, but... Well there’s a reason why ‘I’m always angry.’”

Karen Gillan, Nebula in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films

“I would absolutely say that Marvel movies are cinema. Cinema is storytelling with visuals,” Gillan told the Hollywood Reporter. “There’s so much heart and soul, and it’s James [Gunn’s] soul in there. He injects so much of his own personality, his sense of humor ... that’s a very big representation of who he is as a person and therefore it’s very cinematic. He’s an artist.”

Peter Ramsey, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” co-director

“Martin Scorsese is a god. Marvel movies are fun and good,” Ramsey tweeted. “Chill.”

Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man in the MCU

“It’s [Scorsese’s] opinion. ... I mean, it plays in theaters,” Downey told radio host Howard Stern days after Scorsese’s comments were published. “I appreciate his opinion. I think, it’s like anything, we need all of the different perspectives so we can come to center and move on.

“Look, it’d be like saying Howard Stern isn’t radio. It makes no sense to say it,” he added. “There’s a lot to be said about how these genre movies, and I was happy to be part of the problem if there is one, denigrated the era, the art form of cinema. By the way, when you come in like a stomping beast and you eliminate the competition in such a demonstrative way, it’s phenomenal.

“Do you actually think Martin Scorsese is actually upset about Marvel movies?”

Samuel L. Jackson, Nick Fury in the MCU

“That’s like saying, ‘Bugs Bunny ain’t funny,’” the actor said while attending the opening of Tyler Perry’s new studio in Atlanta. “Everybody’s got an opinion, so it’s OK. It’s not going to stop anyone from making movies.”

Natalie Portman, Jane Foster in the MCU

“I think there’s room for all types of cinema,” the “Thor” actress told THR. “There’s not one way to make art.”

Taika Waititi, “Thor: Ragnarok” director

“Of course it’s cinema! It’s at the movies,” the filmmaker told the Associated Press.

Kevin Smith, director and comic-book aficionado

“Martin Scorsese is a genius,” Smith also told THR. “But to be fair, my entire film career — even prior to my film career — he’s been pretty much saying the same thing about action movies.”

He added: “These [Marvel] movies come from a core. They come from a happy childhood. And they’re reflections of a happy childhood. He’s not wrong, but at the same time, neither are we for loving those movies. And they are cinema.”

Jon Favreau, “Iron Man” and “Iron Man 2" director-producer and Happy Hogan in the MCU

“These two guys [Scorsese and Coppola] are my heroes, and they’ve earned the right to express their opinions,” Favreau told CNBC. “And I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing if they didn’t carve the way. They served as a source of inspiration, you can go all the way back to ‘Swingers.’ ... For me, they can express whatever opinion they like and we’ll leave it at that.”