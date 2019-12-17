‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ first look: The Keanu Reeves-aissance continues

The first look at the long-anticipated sequel to “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” is finally here, and the photos are — as Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter would say — excellent!

Winter and Reeves will reprise their lovable dude roles in “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” a follow-up to the 1989 original time-travel comedy and 1991’s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” that has been nearly three decades in the making.

Entertainment Weekly debuted some early stills from the movie Tuesday, featuring everyone’s favorite teen simpletons all grown up.

While the limited photos don’t reveal much about the buzzy new installment, it seems that Bill S. Preston Esquire (Winter) and Ted Theodore Logan (Reeves) are back to their old shenanigans, crowding into a phone booth and facing off against an ominous masked villain.

Advertisement

Plus, the mere existence of a payphone could offer some clues as to the nature of this round’s time warp.

“Excellent Adventure,” the beloved flagship of the “Bill & Ted” saga, followed its eponymous friends on a mission to start a rock band and avoid failing history class — with the help of some famous friends from the past, including Lincoln, Beethoven, Joan of Arc and and Socrates, to name a few.

This time around, the pair are still on a quest to pen a hit track in their home town of San Dimas, Calif., with some added life wrinkles such as fatherhood and middle age. The production snaps also unveil some fresh faces in the form of Bill’s and Ted’s kids, played by “Ready or Not” breakout Samara Weaving and “Atypical” star Brigette Lundy-Paine, respectively.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” marks just one of multiple recent franchise projects for Reeves, who returned to screens this year as the pencil-wielding title character in “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” and is soon set to reprise his star-making role as cyber-genius Neo in the “The Matrix 4,” expected to arrive in 2021.

Advertisement

2019 has been a major year for the action star, who also logged a meme-inducing cameo in the Ali Wong-Randall Park Netflix rom-com “Always Be My Maybe” and made his Pixar debut as daredevil Duke Caboom in “Toy Story 4.”

“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” directed by Dean Parisot, hits theaters in August.