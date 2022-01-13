Keanu Reeves reveals the profanity-laced autograph he got from a comedy legend

Even celebrities can get star-struck, and Keanu Reeves is no exception.

On Wednesday, the star of the new film “The Matrix Resurrections” appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and answered a round of rapid-fire questions in “The Colbert Questionert.”

After stumbling through the first few questions, Reeves was asked if he’d ever pestered a celebrity for an autograph, to which he gave two names: Velvet Underground singer Lou Reed and legendary comedian George Carlin.

Reeves qualified his request for Reed’s autograph, saying he asked “for a friend” rather than himself. However, asking Carlin was 100% personal, and the response was 100% NSFW.

“He gave me an autograph,” Reeves said. “It was really funny. He wrote ‘Dear Keanu, f— you.’ I always thought he just wrote that for me, but I met someone else who said he wrote the same thing to them.”

Reeves and Carlin both starred in the 1989 sci-fi comedy “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” where Carlin (Rufus) ushers Reeves (Ted Logan) and Alex Winter (Bill Preston) into the past to help them finish a high school history presentation.

Carlin also appeared — posthumously — in the 2020 follow-up, “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” popping up before the two time-travelers as a futuristic hologram.

“For me, there’s like the George Carlin before I met George Carlin, and then working with George Carlin and knowing him after,” Reeves told USA Today after Carlin’s death in 2008.

“From the legacy of his thought and comedy as a performer, (he was) one of the greatest of all time and very impactful for my world view and humor.”