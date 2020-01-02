‘To Heck With Your Don’ts and Be Carefuls,’ an ode to pre-Code cinematic naughtiness

The beginning of a new year can be a listless time, and what could be better for injecting some energy into the proceedings than a pair of Hollywood pre-Code double-bills presented by the UCLA Film & Television Archive as “To Heck With Your Don’ts and Be Carefuls.”

Starting things off on Friday is a Dorothy Mackaill-starring 1931 double-bill whose racy titles (“Safe in Hell” and “Party Husband”) tell you all you need to know about the movies’ moral tone.

On Saturday, the mood goes musical with the screening of two knockout backstage musicals from 1933, “42nd Street” and “Gold Diggers of 1933,” both featuring Ruby Keeler and Ginger Rogers and both enlivened by the mind-bending choreography of the one-of-a-kind Busby Berkeley.