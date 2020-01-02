Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

‘To Heck With Your Don’ts and Be Carefuls,’ an ode to pre-Code cinematic naughtiness

Una Merkel, from left-center, Ruby Keeler, George E. Stone, Warner Baxter and Ginger Rogers in the 1933 movie “42nd Street.”
Una Merkel, from left-center, Ruby Keeler, George E. Stone, Warner Baxter and Ginger Rogers in the 1933 movie “42nd Street.”
(Warner Bros. / Photofest)
By Kenneth TuranFilm Critic 
Jan. 2, 2020
1:17 PM
Share

The beginning of a new year can be a listless time, and what could be better for injecting some energy into the proceedings than a pair of Hollywood pre-Code double-bills presented by the UCLA Film & Television Archive as “To Heck With Your Don’ts and Be Carefuls.”

Starting things off on Friday is a Dorothy Mackaill-starring 1931 double-bill whose racy titles (“Safe in Hell” and “Party Husband”) tell you all you need to know about the movies’ moral tone.

On Saturday, the mood goes musical with the screening of two knockout backstage musicals from 1933, “42nd Street” and “Gold Diggers of 1933,” both featuring Ruby Keeler and Ginger Rogers and both enlivened by the mind-bending choreography of the one-of-a-kind Busby Berkeley.

To Heck With Your Don'ts and Be Carefuls
Where: Billy Wilder Theater, Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Tickets: $8-$10

Info: cinema.ucla.edu/events

Movies
Newsletter
Get our weekly Indie Focus newsletter
Kenneth Turan
Follow Us
Kenneth Turan is film critic for the Los Angeles Times and National Public Radio’s Morning Edition as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement