Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Even without an Oscar nomination, Adam Sandler is on fire in ‘Uncut Gems’

Adam Sandler in the movie ‘Uncut Gems’
Adam Sandler in the movie “Uncut Gems.”
(A24)
By Justin ChangFilm Critic 
Jan. 23, 2020
1:34 PM
Share

It should be common knowledge by now, but just in case: Adam Sandler has given great dramatic performances before (“Punch-Drunk Love,” “The Meyerowitz Stories”). But he has never been greater, or sweatier, than he is as a master of high-wire hustle-and-bustle in “Uncut Gems,” the latest sustained anxiety attack of a thriller from New York brothers Josh and Benny Safdie.

Sandler’s presence here is its own kind of gamble, and it pays off beautifully. The Safdies have a long-standing affinity for characters who test the audience’s patience, who confront the world with their ambitions and nerve endings exposed. Howard might be a distant Jewish cousin of Robert Pattinson’s reckless crook from “Good Time”; he is both a clearly recognizable figure and, in Sandler’s hands, a twitchy, nervy departure.

In recent studio misfires like “Pixels” or Netflix disposables like “Murder Mystery,” the actor’s familiar shtick has seemed to arise not from a place of gutsy transgressive comedy but from a zone of laziness and complacency, as if he couldn’t even muster enough energy to laugh his way to the bank. “Uncut Gems” reignites Sandler’s fires and then some.

Movies
Newsletter
Get our weekly Indie Focus newsletter

Movie news, screening invitations and reviews from the world of independent film and beyond.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Justin Chang
Follow Us
Justin Chang has been a film critic for the Los Angeles Times since 2016. He is the author of the book “FilmCraft: Editing” and serves as chair of the National Society of Film Critics and secretary of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement