Bong Joon Ho’s wife couldn’t stop crying during ‘Parasite’s’ big Oscars night

“Parasite” had a big night.

The South Korean film was crowned best picture at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, making it the first non-English-language film to win the top Oscars prize. “Parasite” also won the Oscar for original screenplay (Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won), directing (Bong) and international feature (the category formerly known as foreign-language film).

Along for the film’s historic and exciting evening inside the Dolby Theatre were some of the biggest members of the so-called #BongHive: the “Parasite” distribution team (from Neon) and the filmmakers’ family members, including Bong’s wife, Jung Sun-Young, whom the director thanked while accepting his first award of the evening.

Jung Sun-Young, wife of “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho, wipes away her tears after the film is named best picture at the 92nd Academy Awards. (Deborah Vankin / Los Angeles Times)

During his remarks for winning the original screenplay Oscar, Jung was seen dabbing away her tears. At the end, she clenched her fist in the air in victory.

Her emotions ran high throughout the night, as Bong and others took to the stage three additional times, often to the exuberant cheers of the audience. Jung was seen shedding happy tears for each of the film’s wins.

The most exciting moment, however, was “Parasite’s” historic win for best picture.

As soon as presenter Jane Fonda announced “Parasite” as the winner, those in attendance in support of the film jumped up immediately to cheer and share joyful tears and embraces.



Bong Joon-ho's wife can't stop crying on stage after "Parasite" takes it all. pic.twitter.com/XvDJfINevm — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

Times staff writers Meg James and Deborah Vankin contributed to this report.