Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Bong Joon Ho’s wife couldn’t stop crying during ‘Parasite’s’ big Oscars night

The “Parasite” team backstage after winning the Oscar for best picture at the 92nd Academy Awards.
The “Parasite” team backstage after winning the Oscar for best picture at the 92nd Academy Awards.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
Feb. 9, 2020
10:52 PM
Share

“Parasite” had a big night.

The South Korean film was crowned best picture at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, making it the first non-English-language film to win the top Oscars prize. “Parasite” also won the Oscar for original screenplay (Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won), directing (Bong) and international feature (the category formerly known as foreign-language film).

Along for the film’s historic and exciting evening inside the Dolby Theatre were some of the biggest members of the so-called #BongHive: the “Parasite” distribution team (from Neon) and the filmmakers’ family members, including Bong’s wife, Jung Sun-Young, whom the director thanked while accepting his first award of the evening.

Jung Sun-Young at the Oscars
Jung Sun-Young, wife of “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho, wipes away her tears after the film is named best picture at the 92nd Academy Awards.
(Deborah Vankin / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

During his remarks for winning the original screenplay Oscar, Jung was seen dabbing away her tears. At the end, she clenched her fist in the air in victory.

Her emotions ran high throughout the night, as Bong and others took to the stage three additional times, often to the exuberant cheers of the audience. Jung was seen shedding happy tears for each of the film’s wins.

The most exciting moment, however, was “Parasite’s” historic win for best picture.

As soon as presenter Jane Fonda announced “Parasite” as the winner, those in attendance in support of the film jumped up immediately to cheer and share joyful tears and embraces.

Advertisement

Times staff writers Meg James and Deborah Vankin contributed to this report.

MoviesAwardsOscars
Newsletter
Only good movies

Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Tracy Brown
Follow Us
Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement