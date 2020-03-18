Seth Rogen live-tweeting ‘Cats’ while stoned is the coronavirus entertainment we need

Frequently stoned actor Seth Rogen took his off-screen skills to the masses Tuesday night, live-tweeting the movie “Cats.”

“I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats,” he tweeted, setting the stage for what would be an hour of posts about the widely panned flick. “I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha.”

Rogen soldiered on, trying to figure out the “Broadway funny” of it all, like why some of the cats wore pants and others didn’t.

“Is the milk bar for humans??! For cats? Is this in Clockwork Orange world? Huh?,” he wondered.

“I have a hard time getting actors to rehearse for like 20 mins. They got these people to train to lick their hands and rub them in their hair for weeks!!!,” he tweeted, marveling at one aspect of director Tom Hooper’s work.

He decided Judi Dench’s Old Deuteronomy looked “the most cuddly,” marveled at the abundance of knee-high neon lights in 1930s London and lamented the fact that Ian McKellen’s Gus the Theatre Cat “just straight up has normal fingers.”

Also, “Memory” just “straight up comes from NOWHERE” and the cats where “straight up wearing white chuck taylors!!!,” he noted.

Sensing a theme?

But, Rogen said, “Out of respect, I’ll leave Idris out of this. “

Idris Elba, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday and is dealing with problems of his own, plays the cat Macavity.

But Rogen eventually had enough and bid his followers adieu. Since he wasn’t watching the movie at a theater, obviously, he could simply change the channel.

“Alright I’m turning this off and watching 90 day fiancé. Good night. Stay clean ...,” he tweeted. Then he retweeted a widely circulated comment about a cut of the movie with, ahem, more physically accurate cats. As in, cats that appear equipped to use a litter box.

Thank for the memories, Seth.