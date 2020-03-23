Tom Hanks says he and Rita Wilson ‘feel better.’ Meanwhile, she’s rapping

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson “feel better,” the “Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” actor tweeted Sunday.

The Hollywood couple has been quarantined in Australia after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Hanks was down there filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley movie, in which he plays Col. Tom Parker.

“Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — you don’t get it from anyone,” Hanks continued in his tweet. “Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts ... this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out.”

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, were the first celebrities to go public with their positive coronavirus test, announcing their situation March 11. Since then, they’ve been sequestered.

Advertisement

Wilson declared herself “Quarantine Stir Crazy” on Sunday, challenging her Instagram followers with a video captioned, “See it to believe it.”

In the video, Wilson sits in bed reading a thick paperback edition of the “Ender’s Game” series until she hears the opening beats of Naughty by Nature’s classic rap song “Hip Hop Hooray.” Lowering the book, she joins in tentatively, then feels her groove and goes for it. By the end, she’s waving her arm around and losing herself in the rapping moment.

Then, ahem, she “smoothes it out” and returns to reading. We’d expect no less from the mother of white rapper Chet Hanks, a.k.a. Chet Haze.

Advertisement

“I’m gonna need some more #ritaRaps,” actress Kristin Chenoweth said in comments on the post, followed by Kris Jenner, who cooed, “OMG Rita I Love you!!!! Please come home!!!!!!!”

Tom Hanks had previously described the illness that sidelined him and his wife.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” they explained in a statement March 11.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Since then, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Andy Cohen, Debi Mazar, “Bachelor” Colton Underwood, Plácido Domingo and others have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Luhrmann tweeted several days ago that now was “not the moment to be resuming production” on his movie, which stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley. Still, he said, they remain committed to making the movie in Queensland.

“We are not even taking our sets down, simply locking up the creative space over the next few days,” he said.

Advertisement

“Right now,” Luhrmann added, “this is the right time for people all over the world, from all walks of life, to be at home, indoors, with their loved ones (washing our hands five times a day).”