Here are all the movies we hope will open this summer

No guarantees, but at this moment, these are the summer movies scheduled to play at your local cineplex after the anticipated lifting of stay-at-home orders. (Note this list is planned wide release films only. Many others may open in limited release. Or not.)





July 17

“Tenet”

The anticipated Christopher Nolan action thriller centered on time travel stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. (Warner Bros.)

July 24

“Come Play”

The monster-and-tech horror is based on writer-director Jacob Chase’s short “Larry” and stars Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr. (Focus Features)

“Mulan”

A live-action remake of the 1998 animated movie is directed by Niki Caro and stars Liu Yifei. (Walt Disney)

July 31

“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”

The Josh Greenbaum-directed comedy was written by Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, who also star with Jamie Dornan and Damon Wayans Jr. (Lionsgate)

Aug. 7

“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run”

The first full CGI-animated version of the undersea classic sees SpongeBob and Patrick setting off to rescue Gary the snail. Directed and co-written by Tim Hill. (Paramount Pictures)

Aug. 14

“The One and Only Ivan “

Based on the K.A. Applegate children’s novel, the film was directed by Thea Sharrock, adapted by Mike White and stars the voices of Sam Rockwell and Angelina Jolie, with live-action parts by Bryan Cranston among many others. (Walt Disney)

“Wonder Woman 1984"

Director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot join forces once more in the “Wonder Woman” sequel, with the action now advanced to 1984. Chris Pine returns too. (Warner Bros.)

Aug. 21

“Bill & Ted Face the Music”

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return as Ted and Bill, called to the future to save earth. Drected by Dean Parisot. (Orion Pictures)

“Let Him Go”

Kevin Costner and Diane Lane star in this thriller directed by Thomas Bezucha. (Focus Features)

Aug. 28

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

The sequel to “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” (2017) stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek. Directed by Patrick Hughes. (Lionsgate)

Sept. 4

“The Beatles: Get Back”

Director Peter Jackson went through some 55 hours of footage shot during the making of “Let It Be” for this Beatles documentary. (Walt Disney)

“Monster Hunters”

A sword-wielding Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa star; Paul W.S. Anderson (“Alien vs. Predator”) directs. (Screen Gems)

“A Quiet Place Part II”

With a conversation-starting Super Bowl ad and a round of talk show appearances underway, star Emily Blunt and writer-director (plus “Some Good News” host) John Krasinski were about to unleash their “Quiet Place” sequel just as stay-at-home orders went out around the country. (Paramount Pictures)