2020 has plenty of promising Oscar contenders ... if the Oscars actually happen

If there’s a movie awards season this year — and right now, that’s a big question mark — there’s only one certainty: Like everything else in this pandemic-altered world, it’s not going to look like anything we’ve ever seen before.

The fall film festivals in Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York could be local, virtual or canceled. Movie theaters might be open with a surfeit of product — would-be blockbusters that have been postponed from the spring (the new Bond film, “No Time to Die”) and summer (Marvel’s “Black Widow”) along with the already planned awards season contenders. Or they might not reopen at all. Or studios might decide to push most movies to 2021 when (if) social distancing restrictions are eased ... when (if) there’s a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

Nobody knows. And, frankly, the world has more urgent matters to contend with. But the motion picture academy took the first steps Tuesday toward outlining the new normal, tweaking its rules to allow movies that debuted on a streaming service or on-demand platform, while theaters remain closed, to be eligible for the 2021 Oscars. The Feb. 28 date for the ceremony remains in place.

There would certainly be enough movies to compete. Even with anticipated titles pushed into next year — including Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “In the Heights,” the “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark” and the character study “King Richard,” with Will Smith playing Richard Williams, father to tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams — there are dozens of prestige pictures either finished or deep into post-production.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So for all you glass-half-full optimists, here are the movies that we might see — hopefully, in a theater together — in the next eight months, along with an update of their current status.

