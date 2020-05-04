Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Movies

New ‘Star Wars’ projects from Taika Waititi and Leslye Headland are on the way

Taika Waititi
Taika Waititi is directing and cowriting a new “Star Wars” film.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
May 4, 2020
10:23 AM
Happy Star Wars Day: Taika Waititi is headed back to a galaxy far, far away.

The writer-director, who won the adapted screenplay Oscar for his 2019 film “Jojo Rabbit,” will be directing a new “Star Wars” movie that he is cowriting with “1917’s” Krysty Wilson-Cairns. The project was announced Monday on the official Star Wars website.

This marks Waititi’s return to the world of “Star Wars.” The “Thor: Ragnarok” filmmaker directed the first-season finale of “The Mandalorian” and voiced the bounty hunter turned nanny droid IG-11.

The May the Fourth announcement also officially confirmed “Russian Dolls” co-creator Leslye Headland is developing a new “Star Wars” series for Disney+.

Headland’s series is the fourth live-action “Star Wars” show headed to Disney’s streaming service. Disney+ launched with Jon Favreau’s “The Mandalorian,” which follows the adventures of a blaster-slinging bounty hunter who takes it upon himself to care for Baby Yoda (officially known as the Child).

Also headed to the streamer is a series following “Rogue One’s” Cassian Andor starring Diego Luna and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor set between the events of “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope.”

Release dates for Waititi‘s movie and Headland’s series have not yet been announced.

Tracy Brown
Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.
