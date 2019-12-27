Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Television

The Baby Yoda show ends today. To celebrate, we ranked his scene partners

The Child in ‘The Mandalorian’
Baby Yoda, a.k.a. the Child, in a scene from “The Mandalorian.”
(Lucasfilm)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
Dec. 27, 2019
10:46 AM
1

(Warning: This story contains spoilers from “The Mandalorian.”)

Baby Yoda: Mysterious child, strong in the Force and an internet darling since he first appeared in the final moments of the series premiere of “The Mandalorian.”

Friday’s season finale sees Baby Yoda in a precarious situation after he was snatched by a couple of Scout Troopers who planned to deliver him to Moff Gideon. Luckily, the newly reprogrammed IG-11 is there to save the day.

Among the episode’s many reveals are new details about Mando’s backstory, including his name (Din Djarin); that Cara Dune is from a famous planet (Alderaan); and that Gideon appears to possess a legendary weapon forged by a Mandalorian Jedi (the darksaber). But most of the questions fans have had about Baby Yoda remain unanswered.

Officially known as the Child, the character dubbed “Baby Yoda” took the “Star Wars” fandom by storm for his cuteness, his resemblance to a legendary Jedi master and his obscure

origins. But mostly for his cuteness, enhanced by his diminutive size and expressive eyes and ears.

Baby Yoda and Mando’s adventures will continue in the second season of the first live-action “Star Wars” series. Until then, here’s a look back at everyone who spent some time in Baby Yoda’s presence in Season 1 of “The Mandalorian.” We ranked his scene partners

from worst to best based on

their motivations and

how memorable

we found their interactions with Baby Yoda.

2
14. The Client
The Client in ‘The Mandalorian’
The Client (Werner Herzog) paid a lot of beskar in order to get his hands on Baby Yoda.
(Lucasfilm)

The Client (Werner Herzog) paid a lot of beskar to get his hands on Baby Yoda, a.k.a. “the Asset.” While Herzog is clearly a fan of the mysterious baby, the Client’s nefarious interest in Baby Yoda puts him at the bottom of this list.

3
13. Scout Troopers
Scout Troopers in ‘The Mandalorian’
Scout Troopers (played by Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally) in “The Mandalorian.”
(Lucasfilm)

If the Bike Scout Troopers’ (Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally) plan to deliver Baby Yoda to Gideon wasn’t bad enough, they both hit the kid whenever he did something they didn’t like. Just no.

4
12. Toro Calican
Toro Calican in ‘The Mandalorian’
Toro Calican (Jake Cannavale) just wanted to be a legendary bounty hunter.
(Lucasfilm)

The aspiring bounty hunter’s only interest in Baby Yoda was in turning him and Mando over to the Guild in order to launch his career. We were not sad to see Toro Calican (Jake Cannavale) taken down.

5
11. Dr. Pershing

The nature of the procedure Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) had planned for Baby Yoda remains unknown. The only reason the mysterious scientist is not ranked lower is because he at least seemed to care about keeping Baby Yoda alive.

6
10. Mayfeld and his band of mercenaries
Mando, Mayfeld and Ran Malk in ‘The Mandalorian’
Mando (Pedro Pascal), left, Meyfeld (Bill Burr) and Ran Malk (Mark Boone Jr.) in “The Mandalorian.”
(Lucasfilm )

Mayfeld (Bill Burr) and his crew (Natalia Tena, Clancy Brown and Richard Ayoade) were definitely no friends to Mando and Baby Yoda. But seeing Baby Yoda engage a droid in a game of hide-and-seek aboard the Razor Crest was amusing enough.

7
9. Greef Karga
Greef Carga in ‘The Mandalorian’
Greef Carga is the head of the Bounty Hunters Guild.
(Melinda Sue Gordon / Lucasfilm)

The head of the Bounty Hunters Guild, Greef Karga’s (Carl Weathers) priority appeared to be getting the Client what he wanted, regardless of what harm would come to Baby Yoda’s

wrinkled little head. He had a change of heart after Baby Yoda saved his life, which let the kid show off his Force abilities again.

8
8. Cara Dune
Cara Dune in ‘The Mandalorian’
Cara Dune is a formidable warrior and a loyal ally.
(Lucasfilm)

Rebel Shock Trooper-turned-mercenary Cara Dune (Gina Carano) is clearly more comfortable handling deadly projectile weapons than holding a baby. (It

probably doesn’t help that Baby Yoda has used the Force to choke her.) But that hasn’t stopped her from being a great ally to Mando and the kid.

9
7. Razor Crest
The Child and Mando in ‘The Mandalorian’
Baby Yoda and Mando aboard the Razor Crest in a scene from “The Mandalorian.”
(Lucasfilm)

Watching Mando try

to stop Baby Yoda from pushing buttons he shouldn’t on a spaceship will never get old.

10
6. The children of planet Sorgan
The Child and other children in ‘The Mandalorian’
Baby Yoda fit right in with the village children of Sorgan in “The Mandalorian.”
(Lucasfilm)

During their brief stop on the remote forest planet Sorgan, Mando and Baby Yoda spend time with some villagers who’ve

been having trouble with raiders. Seeing the kids in the village coo over the adorable child and Baby Yoda’s joy as they all played together was a precious sight.

11
5. IG-11
IG-11 in ‘The Mandalorian’
IG-11 (voiced by Taika Waititi) was the best nanny droid.
(Lucasfilm)

An assassin droid bounty hunter originally sent to capture Baby Yoda, IG-11 (voiced by Taika Waititi) was later reprogrammed to be the kid’s nurse droid. He was a deadly and dedicated protector with robotic charm.

12
4. Kuiil
Kuiil and Mando in ‘The Mandalorian’
Kuiil (voiced by Nick Nolte) and Mando (Pedro Pascal) in a scene from “The Mandalorian.”
(Lucasfilm )

The capable Ugnaught handyman helped Mando out a number of times over the course of Season 1. Kuiil (voiced by Nick Nolte) built Baby Yoda a better space pram, hand-fed the youngster, reprogrammed IG-11 and was willing to protect the child with his life. He’s clearly the best surrogate uncle Baby Yoda could ask for.

13
3. Cup of soup

It doesn’t matter that “cup of soup” is not an actual character: The image of Baby Yoda sipping on a mug of bone broth as he observes Mando and Cara duking it out changed the internet forever.

14
2. The Mandalorian
Mando and the Child in ‘The Mandalorian’
The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) meets Baby Yoda.
(Lucasfilm)

The series’

hero,

a lone, blaster-slinging bounty hunter, gave up his steady (but dangerous) job in order to save Baby Yoda. Mando (Pedro Pascal) has since taken on plenty of Stormtroopers and other foes in order to protect his charge and is set to explore the galaxy

to reunite Baby Yoda with his people. Mando’s best space dad moments are when he says things familiar to anyone who’s spent time with small children, like “Spit that out,” “Stop touching things” and “That’s not a toy.”

15
1. Peli Motto
Peli Motto in ‘The Mandalorian’
Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) holds Baby Yoda in a scene of “The Mandalorian.”
(Lucasfilm)

As a mechanic in Mos Eisley, Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) was guaranteed to earn points with

“Star Wars” fans who fondly remember Tatooine as the planet where it all started. But she cemented her place as Baby Yoda’s top scene partner after she scooped him up as he toddled out of the Razor Crest. Yes, she was very much motivated by the possibility of making some quick babysitting cash. She also tugged on Baby Yoda’s ear, engaged in a bit of baby talk and held him until he fell asleep — all things Baby Yoda fans have been dying to do since he first appeared onscreen.

Tracy Brown
Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.