(Warning: This story contains spoilers from “The Mandalorian.”)
Baby Yoda: Mysterious child, strong in the Force and an internet darling since he first appeared in the final moments of the series premiere of “The Mandalorian.”
Friday’s season finale sees Baby Yoda in a precarious situation after he was snatched by a couple of Scout Troopers who planned to deliver him to Moff Gideon. Luckily, the newly reprogrammed IG-11 is there to save the day.
Among the episode’s many reveals are new details about Mando’s backstory, including his name (Din Djarin); that Cara Dune is from a famous planet (Alderaan); and that Gideon appears to possess a legendary weapon forged by a Mandalorian Jedi (the darksaber). But most of the questions fans have had about Baby Yoda remain unanswered.
Officially known as the Child, the character dubbed “Baby Yoda” took the “Star Wars” fandom by storm for his cuteness, his resemblance to a legendary Jedi master and his obscure
origins. But mostly for his cuteness, enhanced by his diminutive size and expressive eyes and ears.
Baby Yoda and Mando’s adventures will continue in the second season of the first live-action “Star Wars” series. Until then, here’s a look back at everyone who spent some time in Baby Yoda’s presence in Season 1 of “The Mandalorian.” We ranked his scene partners
from worst to best based on
their motivations and
how memorable
we found their interactions with Baby Yoda.
The Client (Werner Herzog) paid a lot of beskar to get his hands on Baby Yoda, a.k.a. “the Asset.” While Herzog is clearly a fan of the mysterious baby, the Client’s nefarious interest in Baby Yoda puts him at the bottom of this list.
If the Bike Scout Troopers’ (Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally) plan to deliver Baby Yoda to Gideon wasn’t bad enough, they both hit the kid whenever he did something they didn’t like. Just no.
The aspiring bounty hunter’s only interest in Baby Yoda was in turning him and Mando over to the Guild in order to launch his career. We were not sad to see Toro Calican (Jake Cannavale) taken down.
The nature of the procedure Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) had planned for Baby Yoda remains unknown. The only reason the mysterious scientist is not ranked lower is because he at least seemed to care about keeping Baby Yoda alive.
Mayfeld (Bill Burr) and his crew (Natalia Tena, Clancy Brown and Richard Ayoade) were definitely no friends to Mando and Baby Yoda. But seeing Baby Yoda engage a droid in a game of hide-and-seek aboard the Razor Crest was amusing enough.
The head of the Bounty Hunters Guild, Greef Karga’s (Carl Weathers) priority appeared to be getting the Client what he wanted, regardless of what harm would come to Baby Yoda’s
wrinkled little head. He had a change of heart after Baby Yoda saved his life, which let the kid show off his Force abilities again.
Rebel Shock Trooper-turned-mercenary Cara Dune (Gina Carano) is clearly more comfortable handling deadly projectile weapons than holding a baby. (It
probably doesn’t help that Baby Yoda has used the Force to choke her.) But that hasn’t stopped her from being a great ally to Mando and the kid.
Watching Mando try
to stop Baby Yoda from pushing buttons he shouldn’t on a spaceship will never get old.
During their brief stop on the remote forest planet Sorgan, Mando and Baby Yoda spend time with some villagers who’ve
been having trouble with raiders. Seeing the kids in the village coo over the adorable child and Baby Yoda’s joy as they all played together was a precious sight.
An assassin droid bounty hunter originally sent to capture Baby Yoda, IG-11 (voiced by Taika Waititi) was later reprogrammed to be the kid’s nurse droid. He was a deadly and dedicated protector with robotic charm.
The capable Ugnaught handyman helped Mando out a number of times over the course of Season 1. Kuiil (voiced by Nick Nolte) built Baby Yoda a better space pram, hand-fed the youngster, reprogrammed IG-11 and was willing to protect the child with his life. He’s clearly the best surrogate uncle Baby Yoda could ask for.
It doesn’t matter that “cup of soup” is not an actual character: The image of Baby Yoda sipping on a mug of bone broth as he observes Mando and Cara duking it out changed the internet forever.
The series’
hero,
a lone, blaster-slinging bounty hunter, gave up his steady (but dangerous) job in order to save Baby Yoda. Mando (Pedro Pascal) has since taken on plenty of Stormtroopers and other foes in order to protect his charge and is set to explore the galaxy
to reunite Baby Yoda with his people. Mando’s best space dad moments are when he says things familiar to anyone who’s spent time with small children, like “Spit that out,” “Stop touching things” and “That’s not a toy.”
As a mechanic in Mos Eisley, Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) was guaranteed to earn points with
“Star Wars” fans who fondly remember Tatooine as the planet where it all started. But she cemented her place as Baby Yoda’s top scene partner after she scooped him up as he toddled out of the Razor Crest. Yes, she was very much motivated by the possibility of making some quick babysitting cash. She also tugged on Baby Yoda’s ear, engaged in a bit of baby talk and held him until he fell asleep — all things Baby Yoda fans have been dying to do since he first appeared onscreen.