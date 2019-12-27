(Warning: This story contains spoilers from “The Mandalorian.”)

Baby Yoda: Mysterious child, strong in the Force and an internet darling since he first appeared in the final moments of the series premiere of “The Mandalorian.”

Friday’s season finale sees Baby Yoda in a precarious situation after he was snatched by a couple of Scout Troopers who planned to deliver him to Moff Gideon. Luckily, the newly reprogrammed IG-11 is there to save the day.

Among the episode’s many reveals are new details about Mando’s backstory, including his name (Din Djarin); that Cara Dune is from a famous planet (Alderaan); and that Gideon appears to possess a legendary weapon forged by a Mandalorian Jedi (the darksaber). But most of the questions fans have had about Baby Yoda remain unanswered.

Officially known as the Child, the character dubbed “Baby Yoda” took the “Star Wars” fandom by storm for his cuteness, his resemblance to a legendary Jedi master and his obscure

origins. But mostly for his cuteness, enhanced by his diminutive size and expressive eyes and ears.

Baby Yoda and Mando’s adventures will continue in the second season of the first live-action “Star Wars” series. Until then, here’s a look back at everyone who spent some time in Baby Yoda’s presence in Season 1 of “The Mandalorian.” We ranked his scene partners

from worst to best based on

their motivations and

how memorable

we found their interactions with Baby Yoda.

