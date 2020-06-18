At long last: Fans get a first peek at ‘Snyder Cut’ of ‘Justice League’

Jason Momoa was among the first on Thursday to post a teaser trailer for Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League,” followed by the director himself tweeted the promo for his take on the 2017 superhero movie.

"[T]he best part about being aquaman is that zack synder [sic] created me so i get to see all this awesome [stuff] before anyone. ... Here’s a first ever peek at Zack Snyder‘s Justice League,” wrote Momoa, who plays Aquaman, in his caption on Instagram.

“First ever sneak peek at JL. Get ready for more at DC FanDome,” Snyder tweeted, promoting Warner Bros.’ just-announced free online fan event planned for August.

Gal Gadot, a.k.a. Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, is the star of the promo, which features a creepy voiceover saying, “The bell’s already been rung, and they’ve heard it. Out in the dark, among the stars, they know that God is dead.” Then it cuts to an apocalyptic shot before plugging HBO Max, where the fabled “Snyder Cut” will stream next year.

Advertisement

Snyder had to leave the original “Justice League” during post-production due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon took over, did two months of reshoots and brought the movie in at two hours, chopping an hour off of Snyder’s allegedly grim-toned rough cut.

The Times’ Kenneth Turan liked the 2017 movie and credited Whedon for loosening and humanizing the story, but Snyder fans started demanding something closer to the first director’s original vision.

Last November, Gadot and Ben Affleck, who plays Batman in the movie that unites all the DC superheroes, were among those who joined in the years-long #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign on social media.

Advertisement

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” was announced as a reality about a month ago by HBO Max, which will stream the revised work in May 2021. As Snyder never actually finished his cut of the movie, the studio was reportedly expected to put an additional $20 million to $30 million into the renewed, effects-heavy post-production effort.

Whether the release will be a four-hour director’s cut or a series of six chapters had yet to be decided as of last month, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized,” the director wrote in a statement to The Times in May. “Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the [‘Snyder Cut’] movement for making this a reality.”