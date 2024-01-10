Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa settle divorce, bringing their slow split to a speedy end

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa’s divorce has been settled but won’t be final for six months.

Well, that was fast.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have settled their divorce in the same week that documents were officially filed. In marriage dissolution papers obtained Tuesday by The Times that cite “irreconcilable differences,” Bonet listed their date of separation as Oct. 7, 2020 — the date of their third wedding anniversary and about 15 years after they first got together. The couple married in October 2017.

New court documents obtained Wednesday by The Times show that the couple will share joint custody of their two children — Lola Iolani Momoa,16, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 15. The couple’s marriage will officially end on July 9, after California’s six-month waiting period.

Momoa and Bonet also agreed to share living expenses and decided that “neither party shall pay child support to the other,” given their respective incomes. Additionally, they agreed to “forever waive the right to seek or receive spousal support from the other.”

Advertisement

The “Aquaman” star and “The Cosby Show” alum kept their split quiet before releasing a joint statement in January 2022.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the couple wrote in a 2022 statement shared on Momoa’s Instagram, appearing to reference the pandemic and social movements of the last several years. “And so ~ We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage.”

Momoa recently starred in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which had a middling $40-million Christmas weekend opening and was met with poor reviews from critics but a largely positive reception from audiences.

“The underwater worlds are just fine, though there’s a lack of physics in the CGI action that rob[s] the fights of dramatic weight. As a sequel, ‘Lost Kingdom’ feels lighter, which is an improvement,” The Times’ Michael Ordoña wrote in his review of the film.

“The first ‘Aquaman’ was, by far, the biggest grosser in the DC Extended Universe, and Momoa has expressed doubt over the likelihood of his return as the character in the new plans,” Ordoña continued. “Losing him would be a shame. He balances the mellow biker-dude vibe with something hidden inside that’s ready to be roused.”

Times research librarian Scott Wilson and staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.