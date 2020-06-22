Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Movies

2021 Golden Globes move to Feb. 28, Oscars’ former slot

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler previously hosted the Golden Globes in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
June 22, 2020
9 AM
With the COVID-19 pandemic upending Hollywood traditions, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. announced on Monday that next year’s Golden Globe Awards would be held on Feb. 28, 2021, the date originally slated for the 2021 Oscars.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host for the fourth time at the 78th awards ceremony from the Beverly Hilton. Further information around eligibility, voting and revised nominations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Last week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that it would push back the date of the 93rd Academy Awards from Feb. 28 to April 25 due to coronavirus concerns. The Globes are routinely held in early January, about a month before the Oscars, and are considered a bellwether for the Academy Awards.

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC from 5 to 8 p.m. Pacific time.

Sonaiya Kelley

Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.

