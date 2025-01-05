‘I’m Still Here’ star Fernanda Torres pulls off Golden Globes’ biggest upset

In the only real upset of the night, Fernanda Torres won for lead actress in a motion picture drama for her role in “I’m Still Here.” The Brazilian actress beat out higher-profile stars Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Kate Winslet, Tilda Swinton and Pamela Anderson.

“My God, I didn’t prepare anything,” Torres said, scanning the audience from the stage. “This is such an amazing year for female performances. So many actresses here that I admire so much.”

Directed by Walter Salles, “I’m Still Here” is based on the true story of Eunice Paiva, whose husband is kidnapped and murdered during Brazil’s military dictatorship. She struggled for more than two decades to have his death officially recognized.

Torres’ mother, Fernanda Montenegro, had been nominated in the same category in 1999 for Salles’ “Central Station.”

“And of course I want to dedicate it to my mother. You have no idea. She was here 25 years ago,” Torres said. “And this is proof that art can endure through life, even in difficult moments like this.”

Torres noted the issues addressed by the film, saying, “the same thing that is happening now in the world, with so much fear. And this is a film that help us to think how to survive in such times like this.”