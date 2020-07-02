The 2021 SAG Awards have been pushed to March due to COVID-19

Not surprisingly, the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards is the latest awards show to push its date.

The awards show, presented by Hollywood actors to Hollywood actors, will take place March 14, 2021, beginning at 5 p.m. Pacific time, Executive Producer Kathy Connell announced in a statement Thursday. That pushes it back more than a month from its original intended date of Jan. 24.

The nominations are now set to be announced Feb. 4.

The new show date also allows the guild to extend its eligibility period by two months, making films and television shows first exhibited or broadcast between Jan. 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021, able to qualify for the acting awards.

The submission window for nominee consideration will run from Sept. 21 to Nov. 20.

Earlier this year, before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted life and entertainment globally, the peer-to-peer award for performance by a cast was given to the actors in Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” which went on to earn four Oscars, including the Academy Award for best picture. On the television side, Netflix’s royal drama “The Crown” and Amazon’s period comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” were the big winners.

The 93rd Academy Awards, which serve as the grand finale to the awards season, have been pushed to April 7 instead of Feb. 28, and the Oscars’ eligibility window has also shifted later.

