When are the Oscars? The 2020-21 awards season schedule
The shows, apparently, must go on.
The COVID-19 crisis forced film production shutdowns and blew up the distribution chain when movie theaters were closed in March, all of which has the various awards groups rethinking their calendars. Here’s a running tab of the entertainment industry’s rescheduled awards, and major film festival and dates. Accepting that the situations must all be fluid — and many dates are still likely to change — here’s what we know right now.
JULY 2020
28 - 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations
SEPTEMBER 2020
2-12 – Venice International Film Festival (VIFF)
4-7 – Telluride Film Festival
10-19 – Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)
20 – 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards
25-Oct. 11 – New York Film Festival (NYFF)
OCTOBER 2020
22 – Gotham Award Nominations (IFP)
NOVEMBER 2020
30 – 30th Gotham Awards (IFP)
JANUARY 2021
24 – 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)
31 – 63rd Grammy Awards
FEBRUARY 2021
28 – 78th Golden Globe Awards (HPFA)
MARCH 2021
7 – 25th Critics’ Choice Awards
APRIL 2021
11 – BAFTA Awards
24 – The Film Independent Spirit Awards
Only good movies
Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.