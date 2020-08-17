Paris Hilton plays up the poor little rich girl in ‘This Is Paris’ doc trailer

Socialite-turned-reality-star-turned-DJ Paris Hilton continues to chip away at the faux reality of her public image with “This Is Paris,” an upcoming YouTube Originals documentary about who she really is.

The hotel heiress played up her poor little rich girl apology tour Monday in the trailer, which deconstructs the vapid blond persona she built in the early aughts when she starred in the Fox and E! reality series “The Simple Life” as a rich fish out of water.

And it looks like she’s attempting to dissect “the façade of the happy-perfect life” she curated — you know, the tiny pup-carrying, colorful tracksuit-wearing, “that’s hot"-characterizing, three-day jail-serving world of the glamorously privileged.

“I created this brand, this persona, this character and I’ve been stuck with her ever since,” the 39-year-old original influencer says in the trailer.

Her words play over clips of her cushy home life, DJ and red-carpet appearances, heated altercations, emotional testimonials from her and sister Nikki Hilton, as well as paparazzi footage with her former stylist Kim Kardashian.

Elsewhere, she adds: “Sorry, I’m so used to, like, playing a character, that it’s, like, hard for me to be normal.”

And: “I feel like the whole world thinks they know me. No one really knows who I am. I don’t even know who I am sometimes. I didn’t used to be that way.”

The trailer is full other such epiphanies and plays up the drama by hinting at some early childhood trauma that Hilton overcame by “thinking about who I wanted to become.”

The documentary was directed by Alexandra Dean (“Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story”), and Hilton handed over full control of the project to the filmmakers.

“This Is Paris” debuts on YouTube Sept. 14.