Chadwick Boseman tributes: ‘He left too early but his life made a difference’

Actor Chadwick Boseman
Fellow actors, politicians and fans are mourning the death of Chadwick Boseman.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
Aug. 28, 2020
9:11 PM
By the time Chadwick Boseman starred as T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” he had already portrayed a number of real-life Black heroes on screen.

The actor — whose other iconic roles included baseball great Jackie Robinson, the “Godfather of Soul” James Brown and eventual Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall — died Friday of cancer. He was 43.

Boseman’s death came as a shock to both fans and his peers in the industry. According to a statement, Boseman was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and filmed a number of memorable films “during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Barry Jenkins, Issa Rae and Jordan Peele were among those who expressed their shock on Twitter without mentioning Boseman by name.

“This broke me,” tweeted Rae.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who was the subject of Boseman’s final tweet, said that she was “heartbroken.”

“My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble,” wrote Harris on Twitter. “He left too early but his life made a difference.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement that “Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating.”

“He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend,” Feige’s statement continued. “Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life.”

Chadwick Boseman  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Chadwick Boseman  (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)
Celebrity portraits by The Times | Chadwick Boseman  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Chadwick Boseman and director Tate Taylor.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Chadwick Boseman portrayed Jackie Robinson in “42.”
  (Matt McClain / Getty Images)
Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, and Dania Gurira together for a story on the film’s success and how it has impacted their careers.   (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Chadwick Boseman is photographed during a day of promotion for the new Marvel film, “Black Panther,” where he plays the title role, at the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, Jan. 31, 2018. Bozeman made his first appearance as Black Panther in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War.”   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Chadwick Boseman is photographed during a day of promotion for the new Marvel film, “Black Panther,” where he plays the title role, at the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, Jan. 31, 2018. Bozeman made his first appearance as Black Panther in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War.”   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Chadwick Boseman and Logan Coles are the producers of “21 Bridges.”  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Chadwick Boseman backstage at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Sunday, January 27, 2019.   (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Lupita Nyong’o, Simone Ledward, Sterling K. Brown, Chadwick Boseman, and Michael B. Jordan backstage at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Sunday, January 27, 2019.   (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Comic book legend Stan Lee, left, co-creator of the Black Panther superhero, poses with Chadwick Boseman, who stars as the character on screen, at the “Black Panther” film premiere at the Dolby Theatre on Jan. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles.  (Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

“It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you,” tweeted Mark Ruffalo, who worked with Boseman on Marvel films. “What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here.”

More tributes to Boseman below.

Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.

