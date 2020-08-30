Box office: As ‘Tenet’ breaks records internationally, ‘New Mutants’ makes modest debut

As Hollywood aims to relaunch moviegoing worldwide, Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated “Tenet” earned more than $53 million in its opening weekend across 41 international markets (including 32 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa) on over 20,000 screens.

The result was the biggest opening for the director in nine countries including Holland, Ukraine and Hungary, the biggest industry opening in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with $1.47 million and the second-biggest Hollywood film opening in Estonia, where the film was partially shot, with $340,000 grossed over the weekend.

Nolan’s film represents the first blockbuster hopeful to be released during the COVID-19 global pandemic, and its performance will be closely watched by the industry. It also opened in Canada over the weekend, but domestic numbers are not yet available. The sci-fi mind-bender begins U.S. sneak preview screenings Monday night ahead of an official opening on Thursday for Labor Day weekend.

After numerous release-date delays and savage reviews, 20th Century Studios’ “The New Mutants,” a spinoff of the long-running “X-Men” franchise, opened to $7 million in 2,412 locations this weekend, which was enough to top the domestic box office. It added $2.9 million in 10 international territories for a global debut of $9.9 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. Disney inherited the film in its takeover of 20th Century Fox.

Searchlight Pictures opened “The Personal History of David Copperfield” to $520,000 across 1,360 locations. The PG-rated comedy likely would have opened as a limited arthouse release when it was originally scheduled to hit theaters back in May. But with theaters still closed in New York and California, the Disney specialty label decided to open it wide, across the country.

Solstice’s “Unhinged” added $3.6 million in its second week in the U.S., and its third week in Canada, across 2,331 locations for a cumulative $8.8 million. That’s down from $4 million last weekend, when it was in 1,823 locations.

LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions’ “Words on Bathroom Walls” added $453,360 in its second week on 1,356 screens for a per-screen average of $334 and a cumulative $1.1 million. That’s a modest increase from the $419,173 opening take last weekend, when the YA romance was in 924 locations.