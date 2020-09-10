Academy Museum announces details of its opening and Hayao Miyazaki exhibition

In Hayao Miyazaki’s “My Neighbor Totoro,” 4-year-old Mei chases a couple of mysterious creatures through some shrubs into a forest and stumbles into a hole at the base of a giant tree. There, she meets a giant, slumbering creature who roars out his name — Totoro.

Visitors to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will follow a similar journey to enter its inaugural temporary exhibition, “Hayao Miyazaki,” according to details revealed Thursday. Described as the first North American museum retrospective of the prolific Japanese filmmaker’s work, the exhibition is slated to launch April 30 — the museum’s long-awaited opening date.

Featuring more than 300 objects, the Miyazaki retrospective will comprise seven thematic sections. The exhibition will explore all of his animated features including 2001’s Academy Award-winning “Spirited Away”; his first Studio Ghibli film, “Castle in the Sky” (1986); his feature debut, “Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro” (1979); and 2013’s “The Wind Rises,” which at the time was meant to mark Miyazaki’s retirement.

“Miyazaki’s genius is his power of remembering what he sees,” said producer and Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki in a statement. “He opens the drawers in his head to pull out these visual memories to create characters, landscapes and structures that are bursting with originality. It is our hope that visitors will be able to experience the entire scope of Hayao Miyazaki’s creative process through this exhibition.”

“Hayao Miyazaki has a singular ability to perceive life, with all its ambiguities and complexities,” said Academy Museum exhibitions curator Jessica Niebel in a statement, adding that the exhibition is meant to appeal to both “avid Miyazaki fans” and “those not yet familiar with his work.”

To enter the exhibit, guests will follow Mei into the Tree Tunnel gallery, a space that will lead them deeper into Miyazaki’s magical worlds. The Creating Characters gallery, featuring multiple screens playing short clips of Miyazaki’s many memorable protagonists, will highlight how these characters were developed with original character design drawings and will include art that has never been displayed outside of Japan.

Miyazaki’s long-term collaboration with fellow Studio Ghibli co-founder and filmmaker Isao Takahata will be the focus of the Making Of gallery. This space will highlight Miyazaki’s earlier works, including a special tribute to “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” (1984).

The Creating Worlds gallery will allow guests to explore the various beautiful worlds that have been brought to life in Miyazaki’s works through concept sketches and background art. Here, the Sky View installation will offer visitors a chance for reflection, a theme that runs through Miyazaki’s films.

The Transformations gallery, which explores the themes around change, and the Magical Forest gallery, highlighting Miyazaki’s reverence toward nature and the many spirits that have been introduced in his works, will round out the exhibition.

The “Hayao Miyazaki” retrospective will be accompanied by a 256-page catalog, which will include production materials from his early television work as well as his feature films. The Academy Museum will also offer film screenings (in both English and Japanese), public programs and merchandise in conjunction with the exhibition.