Amid Giuliani controversy, Borat is hosting a live watch party. What could go wrong?

Some very nice news: Sacha Baron Cohen, a.k.a. Borat, is hosting his first-ever global viewing party tonight for the premiere of his latest feature, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.”

Coinciding with the last presidential debate, the comedian’s “Borat Live Internet Presentation in Associate with Kazakhstan Televiski” will begin at 6 p.m. Pacific on Amazon Prime Video. It’ll be followed by a live Q&A and “very good dancing party with Top DJ!!” that can be accessed here (password: passwerd) after the movie concludes.

Fans are invited to “make RSVP please” ahead of the three-hour show on Eventbrite, which reads, “This is an internet presentation, please you will meet me on the internet!” Only people with an Amazon Prime account (or free trial) who RSVP in advance will be able to view the film.

“There will be Presentation of my moviefilm on Thursday in town named Internet,” Borat, a fictional Kazakh journalist, tweeted earlier this week. “I will travel there to answer questions from you and then we have dancing party totally nude!! #everybodydancingnow Please you look on this.”

Advertisement

There will be Presentation of my moviefilm on Thursday in town named Internet. I will travel there to answer questions from you and then we have dancing party totally nude!! #everybodydancingnow Please you look on this . Chenquieh. https://t.co/mdiPy8Nt8R pic.twitter.com/MGMbigwTm9 — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 20, 2020

The highly anticipated sequel to Baron Cohen’s off-color 2006 mockumentary, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” follows the actor’s titular alter ego on yet another chaotic trek across the United States. This time he’s on a mission to make a corrupt deal on behalf of Kazakhstan with the Trump administration while dodging his newfound fans along the way.

The film stirred up quite the controversy this week when it was revealed that Rudy Giuliani makes a comprising cameo. An actress playing Borat’s daughter poses as a conservative journalist and interviews Giuliani over drinks. The personal attorney to President Trump is later caught, via hidden camera, reaching into his pants while alone with the actress in a hotel room — at which point Borat jumps in and says, “She’s 15! She’s too old for you.”

The former New York mayor has since claimed he was tucking in his shirt after “taking off the recording equipment” from their interview, but that hasn’t stopped Twitter and late-night TV hosts from roasting him nonstop.

Advertisement

The new “Borat” movie will be available to stream Friday on Amazon Prime Video.