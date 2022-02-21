Here are the SoCal cinemas streaming Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ concert

Fans of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, will get a chance to see his one-night-only concert in select theaters around the U.S. on Tuesday.

That will be a relief to those who want to listen to “Donda 2" but don’t want to fork out $200 for the musician’s Stem Player listening device — the only place where his new album will live.

“Kanye West: Donda Experience Performance 2 22 22" will screen in Imax at three SoCal theaters: the AMC Century City and the TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood, as well as the AMC Orange 30 in Orange County. Tickets are between $20 and $30, and vaccinations are required in L.A. County, according to Imax. The event is described as a “one-night only live concert from Miami featuring Kayne [sic] West performing his Grammy-nominated album ‘Donda,’ as well as a listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2.’”

Last week Ye announced that his new album — which he’s set to premiere live in Miami on Feb. 22, the same day it’s supposed to be released — would be available only on his Stem Player listening device, in an apparent backlash to streaming services. “Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own,” the artist wrote in a post.

Ye’s player, released in 2021, allows listeners to isolate parts of a track (for example, vocals, bass or drums) and make their own mixes. The disc-shaped device, which features built-in speakers and four illuminated lines to show the volume of each stem, sells for $200, and originally shipped with the first “Donda” already loaded up.

Should “Donda 2" remain available to stream only on Ye’s Stem Player, the musician will join the growing list of artists and podcasters to flee Spotify in recent weeks. The tech company has been embroiled in controversy, primarily for hosting Joe Rogan’s podcast, which has been accused of spreading coronavirus misinformation. Spotify also has been criticized for its payment model, which many say underpays musicians.

The screenings and concert follow part one of “Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” a new documentary that premiered on Netflix last week; it follows the rapper’s life and career.