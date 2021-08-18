Third time’s the charm? Kanye West is hosting yet another ‘Donda’ listening event

From the rapper who once said “You should be honored by my lateness” comes yet another listening party for his long-delayed 10th studio album, “Donda.”

Kanye West announced Wednesday that a third “Donda” event will take place Aug. 26 at Chicago’s Soldier Field after failing twice to release the album as promised earlier this summer.

The record was originally slated to come out immediately after his first “Donda” show was livestreamed from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in late July. That due date was eventually pushed to early August — anchored to a second livestream event at the same location, where West was living at the time while supposedly putting finishing touches on the LP.

Two weeks later, the final version of the album remains to be seen as the Grammy winner prepares to present his new music once again for his hometown of Chicago. Tickets go on sale Friday afternoon for the event, which starts at 7 p.m. Pacific.

Remote viewing details for the show have not yet been disclosed — though the previous two “Donda” celebrations were streamed by Apple Music.

The content of the record has shifted slightly from the first and second listening sessions, which collectively teased a slew of high-profile collaborations with Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Pop Smoke, the Weeknd, Jay-Z and more. West’s previous studio effort, “Jesus Is King,” was released in 2019.